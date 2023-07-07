BURLINGTON — The Vermont Drug Task Force made about two dozen drug buys from multiple suspects at the Highlander Motel in Rutland after an investigation was sparked by a fatal drug overdose at a motel at 203 North Main St. last fall, federal court records show.

Bradley A. Saldi, 43, Tina-Marie Mound, 61, and Brittany Fields, 31, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday, one day after state, local and federal investigators raided the motel. Law enforcement officers were seeking suspects in the seven-month investigation into distribution of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the Rutland area.

