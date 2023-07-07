BURLINGTON — The Vermont Drug Task Force made about two dozen drug buys from multiple suspects at the Highlander Motel in Rutland after an investigation was sparked by a fatal drug overdose at a motel at 203 North Main St. last fall, federal court records show.
Bradley A. Saldi, 43, Tina-Marie Mound, 61, and Brittany Fields, 31, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday, one day after state, local and federal investigators raided the motel. Law enforcement officers were seeking suspects in the seven-month investigation into distribution of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the Rutland area.
More arrests are expected in conjunction with the wide-ranging investigation, officials say.
Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ordered all three detained. The defense lawyers for all three defendants said they would return to court with possible release plans that include residential drug treatment.
All three are believed to be active abusers of controlled substances, including opiates, the government stated in the detention motions for each defendant.
The task force conducted the numerous controlled purchases from multiple people in rooms at the Highlander Motel between December 2022 and June 2023, records show.
The joint investigation began after Rutland City Police reported officers responded to the motel for what appeared to be a fatal overdose in Room 20 in October 2022. Mound, Fields and her boyfriend, Michael Shively, were residing in the room, court records show.
Saldi is charged with knowingly selling crack cocaine on May 15, May 16, June 12 and June 14; and fentanyl on May 15, according to a 15-page affidavit filed by a State Police detective assigned to the statewide task force.
Mound is charged with knowingly distributing fentanyl on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9, 2022, and Feb. 17, 2023, according to the criminal complaint filed against her. A small amount of fentanyl was found in her motel room during the search, a motion seeking her detention noted.
The federal complaint against Fields said she knowingly sold fentanyl on Jan. 31, and crack cocaine on June 14. She has charges pending in state court for the distribution of heroin and cocaine in 2019, along with other criminal violations, records show.
The new drug sale charges against Fields are for offenses when she was supposed to be taking part in the Rutland County Adult Treatment Court operated by the state, records show.
If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
Saldi, who was living in Room 18, was hired as a handyman by the motel’s owner/operator, court records show. The drug task force said it was familiar with Saldi based on his involvement in the use and distribution of controlled substances in the Rutland area.
During the May 15 sale, Saldi left Room 18 and went to Room 21, which was rented by others known to law enforcement and returned later to complete the sale of fentanyl and crack cocaine, the affidavit said.
During a June 12 sale, Saldi was followed by surveillance teams to a residence on Chestnut Avenue and later to an apartment house at 85 Park Ave., before returning home to make the sale, police said.
During another drug sale on June 14, police maintain Saldi was spotted going to a black Nissan pickup with a plow that is owned by the Highlander Motel and that he had access to it because of his work as a maintenance person, court records show. He appeared to reach into the driver’s side back door and retrieve cocaine and hand it to an informant without any packaging, the court affidavit said.
The government asked that he be detained pending trial because besides being an active abuser of controlled substances, Saldi has one felony and 22 misdemeanor convictions, including ignoring lawful orders. The detention motion noted his convictions include assault on police/resisting arrest, violation of an abuse prevention order and violations of conditions of release, records show.
Mound has pending charges related to a domestic assault and has a history of failing to appear in state court for hearings, her detention motion noted. During the Feb. 17 reported fentanyl sale, one of Mound’s out-of-state suppliers was at the motel, records show.
The new federal drug charges against Fields happened while on release from state court on conditions that included she not possess controlled substances, the detention motion noted. A small amount of fentanyl was found in her motel room, the detention motion noted.