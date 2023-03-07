Two years after he was first elected to the Board of Aldermen and one year after he was elected its president, Michael Doenges has been elected mayor of Rutland City.
Doenges unseated three-term incumbent David Allaire on Tuesday, as a number of other political newcomers joined the Board of Aldermen. The unofficial vote total shortly after polls closed was 1,710 to 1,317.
"I'm finally excited for the first time in three months," Doenges said after learning of his victory. "It's been just nonstop. ... I'm stoked I'm the new mayor. Now, the hard work begins."
Allaire, whose career in city politics had included serving Rutland in the Legislature and himself spending several years as board president, thanked the voters for their support in a variety of elections during the past quarter-century.
"I don't have any regrets," he said. "I think we ran a great race. Certainly, disappointed in the result, but life will move on."
Allaire said he was not sure what he would do next.
"I'll take a couple days off and regroup," he said.
Allaire's messaging centered on his record over the previous six years, while Doenges talked about the need for more formal planning efforts in City Hall.
Doenges also gathered endorsements that gave the image of a broad coalition. These included the leadership of the Department of Public Works union; radio personalities Terry Jaye, David "Uncle Dave" Tibbs and Ed Kelly; Rep. Mary Howard, D-Rutland; and figures from the business community like developer Chris Fucci, Speakeasy Cafe owner Bridget Scott and former Green Mountain Power "ambassador for Rutland" Steve Costello.
Allaire did garner some endorsements of his own, most notably Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, and Rep. Paul Clifford, R-Rutland.
"We campaigned ridiculously hard," Doenges said. "We used every form of media possible to let people know who I was and what I was about. The one thing I heard over and over was, 'We love Dave, it's time for a change.' No one said to me they didn't like Dave or think he's a bad person. They just thought it was time for a change."
Change appears in the air, with voters ousting longtime incumbent Thomas DePoy from the Board of Aldermen — the fourth consecutive year in which an incumbent has failed to win reelection — and once again electing a number of newcomers to the board.
The best thing that's happened to Rutland in years!!!!!!!!!!! Let's get moving!!!!!!
