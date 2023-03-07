Doenges Family
Michael Doenges celebrates his win for mayor of Rutland City with his wife, Sara, and kids JJ and Grant on Tuesday night.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

Two years after he was first elected to the Board of Aldermen and one year after he was elected its president, Michael Doenges has been elected mayor of Rutland City.

Doenges unseated three-term incumbent David Allaire on Tuesday, as a number of other political newcomers joined the Board of Aldermen. The unofficial vote total shortly after polls closed was 1,710 to 1,317.

(1) comment

Thesaxman
Thesaxman

The best thing that's happened to Rutland in years!!!!!!!!!!! Let's get moving!!!!!!

