The Board of Aldermen's next president might be its newest in more ways than one.
Alderman Matt Whitcomb, who has held the post for two years, said this week he will not seek the post again when the board reorganizes March 21.
Alderman Michael Doenges, who is halfway through his freshman term on the board, has said he will.
As of Friday, he appears to be the only candidate.
"I haven't gotten through talking to all the Board of Aldermen people yet," Doenges said on Friday. "I am making the assumption that unless there's some sort of coup, I am going to be the next board president."
Whitcomb said with his professional responsibilities — he works as a health care administrator for Springfield Medical Care Systems — he felt as though he could no longer devote the time to being board president that it deserved. Whitcomb had just completed his first term as an aldermen when he became president.
Doenges, having not even gotten that far, would appear to be the least-experienced board president in recent memory, if elected.
"I had that conversation with Mike that I was concerned he only had a year under his belt," said Alderwoman Sharon Davis, who, with three decades on the board, is the senior-most board member and a two-time former president. "He felt confident. That's kind of where we left it."
Doegnes, who's day job is in technology sales for Cisco, said he has enough experience in other areas to compensate for his relative lack of it as an aldermen.
"With my professional experience and the fact that I've been on a ton of other boards, I think I can leverage that to put what we do in motion," he said. "I think Matt was really good at running meetings, and connecting dots between the committees, and what we were doing on the floor. I want to build on that."
Doenges said goals include expanding on the board's relationship with the mayor and the public, as well as imposing greater procedural discipline on the board.
"We only have a limited time," he said. "We have to get a lot done in the time period and procedure is important. ... It's not a matter of 'I don't want to hear from you.'"
In fact, hearing from people is one of the things Doenges said he'd like the board to do more of, and he said he wants to find ways to encourage the public to come to meetings, comment on agenda items, and point out issues the board might be missing. On top of that, Doenges said he wants to fight the image of factionalism on the board.
"I've had a lot of conversations with almost everyone and every conversation it's been 'your side has more votes," he said. "I don't view it as sides. ... If you look at our voting trends, 98% of the time we're voting the same way."
Davis has repeatedly raised the overall lack of experience of board members as a challenge in recent years, and noted that this is the least-experienced board she has ever seen, with five members in their first term and another having just completed his first.
"People think 'fresh ideas,'" she said. "Absolutely ... It's not just fresh ideas, it's logistics."
Davis said shepherding proposals through committee, working with state government, and interacting with other municipalities are all key areas where experience matters. She said she was not aware of anyone who might challenge Doenges, and said she had no interest in doing so herself — again.
"With the makeup of this board, my voice is better on the floor," she said.
Davis said she asked Doenges about his agenda and intentions and that she felt OK about his answers.
"The best thing I can say at this point is 'We'll see,'" she said. "We all try to start out positively and let's hope that's where we end up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.