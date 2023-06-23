Rutland City Hall
Rutland City Hall.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

Mayor Michael Doenges' plan to create new positions in City Hall cleared its first hurdle Thursday when it won 4-1 approval from the Finance Committee.

The proposal to use $560,000 in surplus to fund five new positions still has to go to the Board of Aldermen for final approval.

