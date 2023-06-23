Mayor Michael Doenges' plan to create new positions in City Hall cleared its first hurdle Thursday when it won 4-1 approval from the Finance Committee.
The proposal to use $560,000 in surplus to fund five new positions still has to go to the Board of Aldermen for final approval.
The dissenting vote came from Alderwoman Sharon Davis, who said she did not oppose Doenges' overall plan but argued that he should wait and build the positions into his first budget.
"You have to sell it to the taxpayers," she said. "You need to say to them, I need a zoning technician, I need an executive assistant."
Doenges' proposal calls for splitting off the public works commissioner from the city engineer — positions that were merged in the current year's budget — along with three permanent positions and one designed to last for only a year.
Doenges said that while James Rotondo had been doing the job of both public works commissioner and city engineer, returning him to just the latter role with the appointment of Robert Protivansky as commissioner has given them time to take on tasks for which the city would otherwise have had to hire consultants.
Similarly, Doenges said hiring an executive assistant for the mayor's office, one of the three new positions, would help him increase his own productivity.
"I spend a lot of time filtering through the day-to-day, having meetings to gather information," he said. "This person can have those meetings."
The grant-writer position, Doenges said, was designed to free up Barbara Spaulding at the Rutland Redevelopment Authority to devote her full attention to grant administration while giving the city a dedicated grant-writer, which he said has the potential to bring millions of dollars into the city.
"I don't know if you've talked to Barbara in the last six months — she's been slammed," he said.
A zoning technician would free up Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste to function more in a planning role — one of the goals Doenges outlined in his campaign.
The fifth position, titled "Engineering Technician II," would exist for a year and be occupied by an employee the Department of Public Works would groom as a replacement for engineering technician Peter Kelly, whose institutional knowledge Doenges said was invaluable.
"The challenge is, Pete's going to retire very soon," he said. "If we lose Pete, we lose that institutional knowledge."
To pay for all of them, with salary and benefits projected to total $560,000, Doenges said he wanted to roll over money that had gone unspent due to vacancies in the police department, DPW and city attorney's office. Davis argued that while voters don't approve the budget line-by-line, they do have the budget presented to them ahead of town meeting and the budget approved in March had not included these positions. Alderman Michael Talbott, the board president, said there was an alternate way to look at the issue.
"Mayor Doenges did talk about these kind of positions in his campaign and the voters voted for him," he said. "This election was about change and doing things differently."
Two board members who attended the meeting but were not on the committee — Aldermen William Gillam and Larry Cupoli — also pushed back on the proposal, expressing concerns about rising taxes and saying they would be more comfortable seeing the surplus applied to tax relief.
"These are one-time funds," Cupoli said. "I'm never in favor of spending one-time money on ongoing projects."
Doenges said he has started working on the budget and was aware that accomplishing his goals would require creativity, and he had hopes of keeping costs down by seeking more grants and getting capital improvements out of the budget and covered by the newly created sales tax.
"We have a lot of tools now that we didn't have before," he said.