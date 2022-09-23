Doenges
Michael Doenges, center, president of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen, announced his candidacy for mayor on Campbell Road in Rutland on Friday.

 Gordon Dritschilo/Staff Photo

Michael Doenges became board president after a year as an alderman, and now he wants to become mayor after a year as board president.

Doenges formally announced his candidacy Friday, delivering remarks at a spot overlooking the city from Campbell Road.

