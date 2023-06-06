Shrewsbury Town Clerk Megan LaChance has been tapped as the next city attorney.
Rutland City Mayor Michael Doenges named LaChance to the post Monday. The Board of Aldermen tabled the nomination until the next meeting, following its standard procedure for mayoral appointments.
LaChance said Tuesday she expects she will need to vacate her position in Shrewsbury, which she has held since 2021, but said she is eager to return to the practice of law.
“I feel that’s where I belong,” she said. “Working as town clerk gave me a better understanding of municipal law and governance, so it seemed time to do something in that field.”
Doenges said LaChance had already interviewed for the position under the previous administration, after Matthew Bloomer announced he was leaving to take a job in the private sector.
“I think one of the things that held back that decision process for (former mayor David Allaire) was the election,” Doenges said.
Bloomer has continued to fulfill the role for the city through an arrangement with his new firm — Stitzel, Paige and Fletcher. Upon taking office, Doenges said he wanted someone in the position full-time, but since then he said he has found it difficult to convince candidates.
“Megan LaChance came as a recommendation from two or three different aldermen at different times, Joe Barbagallo being the strongest,” Doenges said.
The mayor said after looking at LaChance’s background, he was sold.
A 2016 graduate of Vermont Law School, LaChance spent just shy of three years in the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office, but found criminal law was not her passion.
“I took some time off to reevaluate after my husband and I bought our house in Shrewsbury,” she said. “Then the pandemic hit and threw everything off.”
LaChance said she likes to have an impact on people’s day-to-day lives and to help solve problems, and that her time in the state’s attorney’s office gave her a passion for working in government.
“You get to work with a lot of interesting people and no two days are the same,” she said. “I really love working and living in Rutland County. I’ve got a real passion for the people in this community, and I’m happy I get to keep working in the area.”
As Doenges was presenting LaChance’s name to the Aldermen, the board voted 11-0 to confirm Robert Protivanski as the commissioner of Public Works. It was the first of Doenges’ mayoral appointments to win unanimous approval from the board.
“Welcome, commissioner,” Alderman William Gillam told Protivanski, a longtime employee with the Department of Public Works. “You have some work to do.”
