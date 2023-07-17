Mayor Michael Doenges said the state could build 50 units of transitional housing with wraparound services in the city by next year.
Doenges, who developed the proposal in response to a call for such ideas by the state Department of Children and Families, pitched it to the Rutland County legislative delegation on Monday. He stressed that if the project – which he said had an estimated five-year cost of $16 million – happens, it will be funded by state and federal grants, and will be run by local nonprofits, with the only potential official role for the city being facilitating land purchases.
“The city does not want to own this,” he said. “We don’t have the manpower to own and operate this. ... The beginning goal is that the city doesn’t own it.”
The plan calls for individual 20-foot by 20-foot housing houses that would hold a bedroom, living area, kitchenette and bathroom. Aside from the bathroom being closed off, the units would not have internal walls. He said the units are prefabricated, energy efficient and comply with local zoning.
Doenges distinguished them from the “pods” recently used in Burlington. “This is not pods,” he said. “This is actual housing units. This is a campus.”
Doenges said the campuses would be drug-free, and would be gated communities to help protect residents in recovery. Residents would have caseworkers and would be moving toward more permanent housing while paying a set portion of their incomes. The campuses would be staffed 24/7.
Doenges said he was talking to property owners off Park Street. In response to a question from Rep. James Harrison, R-Chittenden, he said he would be open to locations in Rutland Town.
“I didn’t want to be presumptuous but, yes, there’s absolutely properties in the town that could work,” he said. “This does not have to be where I think it could go, but it is faster access to certain services. ... If the town says they have options, there’s not stake in this for me other than trying to solve the problem.”
For every 10 of the units built, there would a a 20-foot by 40-foot staff housing unit.
Doenges said that one of the biggest problems with providing mental health and social services is the lack of people to do the jobs, and part of that problem is a lack of places for them to live. Doenges said the nonprofits would cooperate with colleges that have doctoral programs in social work so that staff would be doing cooperative work for their degrees while on the site.
Operations would be coordinated between the Rutland Housing Authority, Rutland Community Housing Trust and Rutland Mental Health, he said.
Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, questioned why the residents needed any services.
“Why is there any yearly costs?” he asked. “Why don’t we qualify the people, they go in and live their life? ... Why are we babying them around like that? I don’t get what we’re trying to do. I don’t get what wraparound services are.”
Doenges said he was not an expert on homelessness, but that this plan was developed consulting with the leadership of organizations such as BROC Community Action and Rutland Mental Health. He said people transitioning out of homelessness often lack basic skills for functioning in society and that the point is to teach them those skills.
Rep. Eric Maguire, R-Rutland, had a somewhat opposite question to Peterson’s.
“Why not just go to a permanent supportive model?” he asked. “Why not skip this and go straight to that?”
Doenges said there was no money available for permanent supportive housing. “The funding is there for short-term transitional solutions,” he said.
Doenges said depending on how much land could be acquired, half could be used to quickly build 20 or 30 of the transitional units, while the other half was developed more slowly as permanent housing. He also said if ongoing funding for transitional housing services dried up, it would be easy enough to convert the units to permanent housing.
Rep. Patricia McCoy, R-Poultney, asked whether there were empty buildings in Rutland that could be rehabbed into permanent housing. Doenges said there were between 150 and 200 vacant units in the city.
“The problem is: They’re owned by private landlords that either want or don’t want to invest in them,” he said. “It really does come down to the landowners being willing to sell or put in the work. ... I can tell you there’s nothing the city owns that we could lend to that effort.”
Some of the legislators asked about separating out the homeless who are from the community originally from those who came from outside. Doenges said he did not see a way to do that, but that they could focus on the people who are the most vulnerable and in need.
“I think that’s probably the safest way to do it,” he said.
Doenges acknowledged that building 50 units would only serve a small chunk of the estimated 380 homeless households in the city, but that the question of what to do next is one for the state – not the city.
“We’ve been presented with a challenge Rutland City has never been presented before,” he said. “We don’t have the charter, budget or the mandate to deal with that problem.”