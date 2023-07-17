Mayor Michael Doenges said the state could build 50 units of transitional housing with wraparound services in the city by next year.

Doenges, who developed the proposal in response to a call for such ideas by the state Department of Children and Families, pitched it to the Rutland County legislative delegation on Monday. He stressed that if the project – which he said had an estimated five-year cost of $16 million – happens, it will be funded by state and federal grants, and will be run by local nonprofits, with the only potential official role for the city being facilitating land purchases.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0