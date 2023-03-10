Whatever other decisions he makes on staffing, Mayor-elect Michael Doenges says he is hiring a new city attorney.
Matthew Bloomer, who was one of the first appointments made when outgoing Mayor David Allaire took over in 2017, announced late last year he was leaving the post for a job with Stitzel, Page & Fletcher. Allaire reached an arrangement with the firm to contract for 20 hours a week from Bloomer while he looked for a replacement.
Doenges said this week that the city attorney is effectively the mayor’s right hand, and he wants one full-time. However, he said he still expects to make use of the contract with Bloomer.
“I need someone in the office every day.” he said. “I can’t afford a contract attorney as a full-time city attorney. ... Since we wanted an assistant city attorney, since we can get Bloomer at a pretty good rate for 20 hours a week, we ought to take advantage of that. ... That will have to be renegotiated at some point, and we’ll see what happens.”
The budget for the current fiscal year included an assistant city attorney, but Allaire said he had been unable to hire anyone for the position. Allaire cut it from the budget that was approved this week in favor of beefing up the line item for outside legal services.
Doenges said he had no immediate plans regarding other positions.
That likely would be welcome news to Alderman William Gillam, who said the day after the election that he hopes any changes will happen slowly and that he did not expect Doenges to immediately try to shake things up.
“My advice would be to walk slowly and get your feet wet before you make decisions,” he said.
Doenges said he’s sticking to one shakeup he promised during the campaign — his pledge to move the mayor’s office to the ground floor of City Hall. Doenges said he would switch spots with the human resources office, which is adjacent to the Washington Street entrance.
