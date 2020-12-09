Will losing the library hurt downtown?
Rutland Free Library, which recently announced plans to relocate to the former College of St. Joseph administration building, is at the edge of what is officially considered downtown. Institutions such as libraries are frequently considered vital parts of town centers, contributing to a critical mass that pulls people to an area and helps make businesses in that area more viable.
Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Steve Peters said that while the DRP has included the library in many of its promotions, he was not sure what effect it really had on traffic to downtown businesses.
“I think if they are still businesses people are looking for, they’re still going to be coming to the businesses downtown,” he said.
Peters said he does see significant foot traffic back and forth between the library and one particular downtown business — the Speakeasy Café on Center Street.
“I assumed a lot of families that were coming to the café were coming to or from the library,” said Speakeasy owner Bridget Scott. “I know it was some families’ ritual to take the kids to the library and stop here for a cookie and hot chocolate.”
Scott said she expects she will keep seeing those families even if the library is across town.
“Our customers are fantastic and loyal to the place, so I suspect they will incorporate us into their rituals some other way,” she said. “(The library) should do what they need to do, and it sounds like that CSJ space is the right move.”
Phoenix Books also gets semi-regular traffic from the library, according to manager William Notte.
“I occasionally see a direct benefit where someone will go to the library for the new hot book, find out they are eighth on the waiting list, come down here and buy it,” he said.
Notte said he does not expect that to change once the library is out of walking distance.
“We are a very vehicle-dominated mindset,” he said. “I don’t think you see very many people doing the walk down from Court Street and then back up. Similarly, I don’t see a lot of traffic from the plaza. People drive to the plaza, pick up whatever’s there and drive off.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.