The U.S. Postal Service has suspended delivery to a stretch of Baxter Street as consequence of a dog issue.
The dog’s owner said he pledged to make sure it was on a leash and a city official has questioned the post office handling of the situation.
Board of Aldermen member Sharon Davis, who lives on Baxter Street, said she came home Tuesday to find a note in her mailbox saying she and others on the street would not be getting their mail delivered.
“Due to a dog issue at 82 Baxter St., where the dog is allowed to run the neighborhood freely, we will not be delivering mail to your street at this time,” read the letter, which Davis provided to the Herald. “The owner of the dog does not keep the dog on a leash and it has chased the mail carrier several times. We take safety of our employees very serious, so for this reason mail delivery has been suspended. Your mail is being held at the post office for you to pick up.”
The letter included a number for people to call with questions. Calls from a Rutland Herald reporter went unanswered with no opportunity to leave a message Wednesday and Davis said she had the same experience Tuesday.
“I know a number of neighbors called, and they don’t pick up,” she said.
Davis also said if there was an animal menacing the neighborhood, it was news to her and everyone she’d spoken to.
“We don’t see an animal,” she said. “I spoke to several neighbors. ... Nobody’s seen a dog running loose. ... It’s not running up and down the street.”
As of late Wednesday morning, Sgt. John Dickerson, the shift commander on duty, said he could not find any calls to the Rutland City Police Department regarding the dog.
Lance Smith, who lives at 82 Baxter St. with a black Labrador-pit bull mix named Kane, said he was visited Monday by a postal official who told him the dog had chased a carrier but that he thought he resolved the situation by pledging to keep Kane on a leash outdoors and to not objecting to any carriers spraying the dog if they were chased.
Smith said he lets Kane, who he said is just over a year old, and which he has had for eight months, run unleashed in the yard, mostly under his supervision. He said he had left the dog outside unsupervised “for like a minute” on a couple occasions, but the dog usually stuck to the yard and had never gone farther than a house two doors down where a neighbor puts out food for local cats.
“He’s never bit anybody,” Smith said. “He does bark, but he’s a puppy.”
Smith said he put Kane inside recently when asked by a mail carrier and was surprised to be visited Monday by someone from the post office — Smith said he did not get the person’s name — who told him Kane had chased a carrier. Smith said he told the postal official he would keep Kane on a leash outside and would understand if a carrier felt the need to spray the dog, and the official laughed.
The next day, Smith said he got the same letter Davis did.
“He didn’t even give us a chance to rectify the situation,” Davis said. “There was no warnings. There was no talk except the day before when I said I’d keep him on the leash.”
Smith said he was no longer allowing Kane outside off a leash except for a fenced-in portion of the yard.
“So far, I’ve had three different people — they didn’t knock on the door or anything, but they pulled up, stopped and looked at the house,” he said. “Everybody on the block hates us. That kind of irks me.”
Stephen Doherty, based in Boston, who spoke on behalf of the post office, said the dog had “recently attacked two of our carriers.” Doherty said an unnamed supervisor spoke with Smith and disputed Smith’s account.
“He never agreed to keep the dog on a leash and reportedly said ‘I don’t care, spray the dog,’” Doherty wrote in an email. “The carrier is reporting the dog is still running loose.”
Doherty said the department had been in touch with the city’s animal control officer, who was unavailable Wednesday because he had the day off. Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said if someone from the post office had contacted the animal control officer directly about the incident rather than calling the police station, it might not have been logged in the system yet.
Doherty did not reply to questions about why calls to the number provided in the notice to residents were going unanswered.
Davis said she was concerned on behalf of a number of elderly neighbors who were unable to make it to the post office to collect their mail. She said one neighbor was going to try to collect if for them, but they were unsure if he would be allowed to. She said she had looked up how to lodge a complaint and saw that the Postal Service can refuse delivery to a specific address because of a dog, but she thought the scope of the cancellation was unwarranted.
“I think the post office has every right to protect their employees, but to cut off delivery to a whole stretch of street, like ... it’s absolutely ridiculous,” she said. “They have a responsibility to deliver the mail. ... You’re not going to tell me I can’t get my mail because of the house down the street.”
Baxter Street was the site of a serious dog attack on a postal carrier in 2001. A carrier on the route was hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after being mauled by a loose German shepherd.
