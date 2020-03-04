FAIR HAVEN — The mayor’s office has gone to the dogs. Murfee the dog, to be exact.
The 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel and certified therapy dog bested incumbent Lincoln the goat in the race for honorary mayor of Fair Haven in a vote of 146-121. German shepherd K-9 Officer Sammy came in second with 122 votes.
In the days leading up to the election, the field of animal candidates, which included everything from a hamster to a horse, grew to 18.
Now in its second year, the election is part of an effort to raise a total of $80,000 for new playground equipment at Fair Haven Grade School.
On Town Meeting Day, Murfee, Lincoln and Sammy greeted voters outside the town polling place at American Legion Post 49. Early in the day, students from Fair Haven Grade School stopped by to cast a vote for the candidate of their choice.
Fair Haven Town Manager Joe Gunter said last week the elections have been a “great civics lesson for kids” that gets them involved in the democratic process.
On Wednesday, Murfee’s campaign manager and spokeswoman Linda Barker said the mayor-elect will be getting some “extra treats” to celebrate his victory.
She said Murfee is a “good fundraising dog.”
Last month, Murfee hosted a bake sale at Shaw’s in Fair Haven that raised $570 for the playground.
Gunter said Wednesday the election has raised $1,089 in the past three days alone.
“The mayoral elections have been a real joy to be a part of,” Gunter said. “We’re creating community in Fair Haven, making it a place people love to live in.”
Murfee will be sworn in at 7 p.m. March 10 at the Fair Haven Town Hall.
Barker said unlike his predecessor, Murfee has promised not to poop on the floor during the ceremony.
Gunter said Murfee’s duties will be the same as Lincoln’s.
“Murfee will be responsible for helping raise money for the playground fund,” he said, adding that he will make public appearances at local events, including the Memorial Day parade, Apple Fest and Spring Fling.
Gunter said he is looking forward to working with the new mayor.
“Murfee is a personable, energetic dog,” he said. “I’m sure he will do a great job as mayor.”
Donations to the playground fund can be made via a GoFundMe page — bit.ly/PlaygroundFund — or by sending a check to Fair Haven Town Hall in care of “playground fund.”
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.