A dispute over ownership of a dog resulted in two men being charged.
Gage A.T. Capen, 19, who is listed in court records as transient, and Harland McLaren, 27, of Rutland, were both charged in Rutland criminal court on Thursday with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one felony count of attempted unlawful trespass into an occupied home.
Both were released without bail.
In an affidavit, Officer Christopher Rose, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was sent to Strongs Avenue on Wednesday around 10 a.m. in response to a call from a woman who said Nicoletta Hathaway, 18, was trying to break into her apartment.
Rose said when he arrived at the home, he spoke with Capen, McLaren and Hathaway. According to the affidavit, McLaren and Hathaway said they had come to the apartment to retrieve a dog after they were told by police that the issue was a civil matter, which had to be resolved through the court.
A man who lives at the apartment told police he had to use his body as a brace to prevent Hathaway, Capen and McLaren from forcing the door open.
Rose said he saw multiple footprints on the apartment door.
Rose said he asked again about the incident and Hathaway admitted to kicking the door while Capen and McLaren admitted to pounding on the door with their hands, the affidavit said.
“I asked Hathaway if she believed kicking in the door would resolve the issue which she was having and she stated, ‘It was the only way I could get your attention,’” Rose said in the affidavit.
Rose said he asked Hathaway if she had ever failed to appear for a court hearing.
“Hathaway stated, ‘No, but I am going to kill somebody next.’ I repeated the statement made by Hathaway and asked her if she was talking about the individuals inside the apartment. Hathaway stated it was a ‘matter of speech.’ I advised Hathaway it sounded like a direct threat, not a ‘matter of speech’ issue and she replied, ‘Actually, it is. … If it was a direct threat, I would be saying it to their faces,’” Rose said in the affidavit.
Rose said he arrested Hathaway “to avoid continuation of this incident.”
The affidavit does not say whether Hathaway was cited for any criminal charges after her arrest.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy declined to comment on Hathaway.
An online petition site has an undated entry signed by someone using the name “Nicoletta Hathaway.”
“Kaine has now been missing/stolen for about 4 weeks and I just want my pup back. Hes everything to me and I dont understand why someone would take him away from me like that …. By signing this petition you are stating in agreement that he is my dog and that I should have him back. Please please help me (sic),” the description reads.
The writer of the description said she gave over her dogs to people who she paid to take care of them. The writer claims the dogs were mistreated and malnourished and said the current owners, who she describes as “the people who stole my dog,” said she abandoned the dog.
The description acknowledges police told her she had to go through the civil court.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 25 signatures with a goal of 1,000. Among the signors were people who used the names “Harland M.” and “Gage C.”
A fundraiser has also been started but as of Monday afternoon, nothing had been raised toward a $500 goal. The description of the fundraiser said the money was needed for court costs and lawyer fees.
If Capen and McLaren are convicted of the charges they face, they could be sentenced to up to three and a half years.
