FAIR HAVEN — The town is asking people not to use the dog park yet, and its organizers say they are not happy.
Linda Barker, who led the fundraising for the park, also said she is incensed that money she and other volunteers most recently raised for play structures at the dog park isn’t being used for that purpose, but is instead being earmarked by the town to go toward the park’s wetlands permit.
Barker said she and a group of volunteers raised $23,000 to build a dog park at the former airport property. She said that while the group had recommended one location, the Select Board rejected it in favor of another that would require a state wetland permit.
The park was built and, despite the permitting process not being finished, Barker said people have started using it. She said she and other volunteers held a coin drop and raised $1,600 to start putting in play structures for dogs, only to be told the town wouldn’t make such a purchase and needed to use the money on the permitting fees.
“That wasn’t what we raised it for,” she said. “We didn’t want that location to begin with. It was forced on us by the board.”
Barker said she felt like insult was added to injury when Town Manager Joe Gunther told her he might have to padlock the park to keep people out of it until the permit was paid off.
Gunther didn’t dispute any part of Barker’s story, but said opening the dog park now could get the town in trouble with the state.
“We received guidance from our contractor and the state not to put dogs in the dog park yet,” he said. “You have to get the wetland permit. If people do start to use it, we will have to lock it up to comply.”
Gunther said a similar situation in Shelburne ended badly for that town.
“They built their dog park on a wetland,” he said. “They started violating the wetlands rules so they had to remove their dog park. ... I’m trying not to make that mistake. I know it’s frustrating for people.”
Gunther also said the town initially thought it would be able to pay for the wetland permit with roughly $2,000 left over from construction, only to learn the permit would cost $8,600.
“We didn’t know what the cost was going to be at the time,” he said. “If it was going to be $1,000, it wouldn’t have been so bad.”
However, Gunther said Barker’s group might not need to raise all of the balance.
“I’m tasked with finding options to pay for that permit,” he said. “Maybe the board will choose to take it out of the budget. Maybe there’s some other option the board can find. ... Nothing is set in stone.”
Gunther praised Barker and her fellow volunteers for their efforts and said he hoped people would stay positive about the park
“It’s not been the easiest project for anybody,” he said. “I think at the end of the day it’s been a positive project and is going to be a feather in the cap of the town. ... Linda Barker and her crowd have done a great job.”
