Parks for Paws needs some volunteers.
Founder David Dress said the group, a non-profit that operates dog parks at the West Rutland recreation area and on the ground of Rutland Regional Medical Center, needs new board members and volunteers. Dress said the board's president wishes to move to a less active role, and he needs some help with the physical labor of running the parks.
"I'm getting ancient, and we do need some more people to do some things that maybe, in a few years, I might not be able to do any more," Dress said. "I'm still the treasurer. I handle all the money. I do all the trimming and fence repair at Rutland Regional."
Dress said the town handles most of the maintenance at the West Rutland dog park, but not all of it.
"I'll go over there if the fence needs fixing or the gate needs fixing," he said. "With frost heaving, they always do."
Dress also organizes the fundraising. He said the organization spends $2,500 a year, mostly on mowing at the site by the hospital. He said they are considering a petition drive to get on the city ballot as an appropriation rather than hitting up the same donors annually.
"Carris Reels — they have been beyond fantastic," Dress said. "They have come up with $1,000 every time."
Dress said a couple people had responded to a social media post from his wife that suggested the dog park might have to shut down if the organization did not get more help soon — a suggestion Dress downplayed.
"We're not going to shut it down," he said. "I think she just hates to see me out there busting butt all the time."
Parks for Paws was established in 2016 with the aim of building a network of dog parks in the area. The two parks opened the following year. Dress said his orders for poop bags at the site are the best gauge they have for usage. He said the city park goes through about 4,000 of the provided bags annually while the West Rutland site uses 4,000 to 6,000.
"Both parks are getting well used," he said.
Dress said anyone who wants to get involved can email him at djdress@comcast.net online.
