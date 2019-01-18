Domino's Pizza is looking to fill some potholes in Rutland.
The restaurant chain has awarded the city $5,000 from its Paving for Pizza program. Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg called it a "dubious distinction award" in a letter to the Board of Alderman, but urged the city to accept the money nonetheless.
Dani Bulger, a Domino's spokeswoman, said the company will donate money for paving to a town in each state that is nominated online by the state's residents. She said Rutland was the winner in Vermont, but did not have readily available information on how many votes were cast or what other towns were nominated. Domino's will also provide the city with various logo gear to use while filling the potholes, but Bulger said the use is "completely optional."
Contacted Friday, Wennberg said he wasn't sure how many potholes $5,000 would fill.
"We got to go run some numbers," he said. "More than a few. We'll use the money to buy the material."
Wennberg did some quick back-of-the-envelope calculations, saying with cold patch selling at $108 a ton, the Domino's grant would pay for about 46 tons of the material. How much cold-patch goes into a single fix, though, can very widely from pothole to pothole. The city budgets $15,000 a year for cold patch.
"Five thousand is a one-third increase," Wennberg said. "That can be useful. Last year we went over the budget — we bought $22,000 worth of material and went right through it."
If you thought the potholes were significantly worse than normal last year, Wennberg says you're right.
"Last year the weather was horrific because it rained and froze and rained and snowed and froze," he said. "Every time it rained, it froze again. Snow, that's fine. Dry weather, that's fine. Rain blows this stuff apart, especially when it freezes after."
Wennberg said he heard from a lot of frustrated motorists last year who thought the city wasn't fixing potholes when in reality they were reappearing as fast as they were fixed.
"Main Street, they were up there pretty much every day or every other day filling the holes and they'd have to start over again," he said. "If we get cold weather and it stays cold, it won't be nearly as bad. So far, the weather's been much more cooperative."
