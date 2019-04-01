KILLINGTON — After graduating from Siena College in 1987, Tracy Taylor figured he’d spend a season as a “ski bum” while he looked for a marketing job. Though he did land such a gig, his ski bum days never quite ended.
Come June 1, Taylor, business development and special projects manager at Killington and Pico Mountain ski resorts, will retire after 32 years working for the resorts in various capacities.
Taylor said last week that he started working at Killington Mountain Ski Resort when the place was at its peak. His role starting out was to develop the mountain’s travel and international programs. He was promoted a few times and was serving as marketing manager when the resort was purchased by American Ski Company in 1997. This was around the time Killington bought Pico. Taylor then went to work for American Ski Company at the corporate level, but did so out of the Pico facility.
Taylor said from there, he worked to coordinate marketing between the company’s nine other resorts, keeping them from undercutting one another on pricing. He also worked to develop the company’s international and educational programs.
After several years, Taylor began to see change on the horizon and moved back to working directly for Killington and Pico.
“I started seeing the writing on the wall and said maybe it’s not a good thing to stay at the corporate level,” he said.
In 2007, Killington and Pico were acquired by POWDR, which owns the resorts today.
“Pico wasn’t really doing well, it didn’t have any true leadership, it was kind of cast aside, so I said, 'Hey, I’m going to do something different; let me go look after Pico and see if we can grow Pico as an entity,'" Taylor said.
This was sometime in 2009, he said. Taylor's work focused mainly on Pico until 2016, when he was getting ready to move on. He said he spoke to Michael Solimano, president and general manager of Killington/Pico Ski Resort, and they agreed Taylor would work year-to-year on various special projects around the mountain.
“So, the last two years I’ve basically been doing business development, special projects. I was allowed to do basically whatever the heck I wanted, obviously within reason,” Taylor said.
He’s overseen logging projects and real estate sales, and worked to install a number of solar arrays at the Pico resort.
“There’s so much stuff that goes on here, everybody has got way more work than they can handle,” he said. “And that’s probably the way it is with any business.”
The projects Taylor tackled fell in the cracks between everyone else’s job descriptions, he said.
“I’ve finally gotten to the point where I’ve done pretty much everything,” he said. “It’s been awesome and you have to know when to say when, and it was when. Plus, my wife and I have a bunch of other businesses we’ve been working on, and fortunately this company has allowed me to do that. It’s been awesome.”
Taylor and his wife own Vermont Discount Store, which has locations in Rutland City, Vergennes and Williston. Taylor said he’s in the process of opening another one in Bennington.
Taylor said Killington and Pico should do quite well in the future. He said a great deal of money is being invested in both areas. Pico, in particular, is working on improving its snowmaking ability, which will allow it to recover from a bad weather event hopefully as fast as Killington can.
