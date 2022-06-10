MONTPELIER – Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan will soon step down to work for the online gaming platform Roblox.
According to a Friday news release, Donovan will leave office effective 5 p.m. June 20. He will become the director of public policy and U.S. state strategies at Roblox and will be based in Vermont.
Donovan said in a statement, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Vermont for nearly the last 16 years as an elected official. The Attorney General’s Office has a strong team in place to carry out its duties to protect Vermonters until the next Attorney General is sworn in. While this is a difficult decision, I’m excited that this new role will allow me to continue to advance consumer protections. I will also continue to advocate for kids, teens, and their families while learning about and building safeguards into emerging trends and technologies.”
Donovan had already announced he would not seek reelection. Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault and Charity Clark, Donovan's former chief of staff, are both running for the position as Democrats and will face off in the August primary. H. Brooke Paige is running for the office in the Republican primary, along with multiple other state offices. Elijah Bergman is running for the office in the Progressive primary.
Chief Deputy Attorney General Joshua Diamond will take over as interim attorney general until Gov. Phil Scott appoints someone to finish Donovan's term, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.