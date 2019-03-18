Dorset resident and House Representative Linda Joy Sullivan, D-Bennington-Rutland, was appointed as the new regional director for the Northeast Region of the National Foundation of Women Legislators last week, replacing former delegate Angela Angel, a Democratic state representative from Maryland.
During Sullivan’s one-year term, she will take part in membership, outreach and recruitment initiatives, along with serving on the Development Committee and trying to raise at least $10,000 through campaign funds, corporations and grants for the NFWL, while keeping track of elected women and the legislation they sponsor.
“I very much pride myself on being able to listen and speak to my constituents and others and taking their issues and finding solutions,” Sullivan said. “I believe Vermont has access to good education and that can be a driver to luring families here. But we need to be able to have careers open up for these families as well.”
Originally hailing from New York, Sullivan has lived in Vermont for the past six years, during which she served as a justice of the peace and on the Board of Civil Authority. Also, she served as chairwoman of the Jurisdiction Committee for the Vermont Children and Family Council for Prevention Programs. Sullivan was a member of the Advisory Committee for the Interstate Compact for Juveniles as well.
Sullivan served on the Vermont Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. She founded the organization Building Empowerment by Stopping Trafficking, for which she is a board member and a former executive director.
Sullivan said she remains involved with helping the victims of human trafficking, addressing the opiate crisis in Vermont and reworking Act 250.
“I am passionate about fiscally responsible and sustainable legislation that will help Vermonters,” Sullivan said. “(Act 250) needs to be readdressed and now is the time to fix it and correct the legal and business barriers that have evolved over time.”
Before coming to Vermont, Sullivan served as a court-appointed public member to the unlicensed Practice of Law Committee for the Florida Supreme Court, and was a USA Global adviser and board member at the American Academy of Financial Management.
Currently, Sullivan serves on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity in Bennington and is a board member for DMT (Danby Mount Tabor) Now! and Northshire Grows.
Sullivan is a licensed certified public accountant in Vermont and several other states, and hold degrees in psychology, international tax finance and psychology. She has acquired teaching licenses in several states.
The NFWL was created in 1938, beginning as a national forum for elected women, with more than 4,000 people involved.
“This position (of regional director) was created to identify women who have worked tirelessly, often breaking down barriers and overcoming obstacles that once seemed insurmountable, to serve their communities,” said Ayshi Mehta, special projects intern for NFWL. “These pacesetters have engendered an environment where women can now serve in public office and fight for the issues they are passionate about.”
“The vision of NFWL is to empower and inspire elected women to become thought leaders who shape America’s future,” Mehta said. “We encourage our members to take leadership roles and form connections across the aisle.”
NFWL today provides resources and a sounding board for women in politics across the nation, providing networking and education to help women assume positions in local and state offices, Mehta said.
