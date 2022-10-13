SOUTH BURLINGTON — A person of interest in an unsolved double homicide in Concord, New Hampshire, had a one-way airline ticket to Berlin, Germany, when he was arrested in South Burlington this week on an unrelated charge of being a fugitive from justice in Utah, police said.
Concord Police traced Logan Lavar Clegg, 26, a transient, to the South Burlington Community Library on Market Street on Wednesday, officials said.
He was taken into custody without incident by Vermont State Police Tactical Unit along with South Burlington Police.
Clegg is considered “highly dangerous,” South Burlington Detective Tanner Palermo said in court papers.
Clegg is a suspect in the double-fatal shooting of Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende Reid, 66, of Concord, New Hampshire, police said.
New Hampshire has not filed charges in the double-homicide case.
The Reids went out for a walk about 2:20 p.m. April 18 and were reported missing by their family two days later. The two former international humanitarian workers were found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex in Concord on April 21.
The medical examiner’s office ruled both deaths were homicides due to multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. There have been no arrests.
It was unclear how long Clegg, who was believed staying in the woods near Centennial Woods off East Avenue in Burlington, had been in the area, Vermont State Police said. He had no known ties to the area.
Clegg’s one-way airline flight for Germany was scheduled from JFK International Airport in New York City at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Palermo said, adding the ticket was bought Tuesday.
Concord Police were able to trace a cellphone for Clegg to South Burlington earlier this week. They initially had contact with University of Vermont Police, but eventually Vermont State Police and South Burlington Police were alerted, officials said.
Clegg was first spotted on Williston Road and later traced to the South Burlington Community Library, which is part of the new City Hall near the University Mall on Dorset Street.
The Vermont State Police eventually had four officers inside the library and four more outside, Northern Troop Commander Matt Daley said. Clegg was placed into a South Burlington Police cruiser and taken initially to the police station. He was later lodged at the prison in St. Albans about 9:50 p.m.
Clegg appeared for a four-minute virtual court hearing by computer from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
During the court hearing, Public Defender Josh O’Hara said Clegg would contest whether he is a fugitive from justice.
He objected to the request by Deputy State’s Attorney Kelton Onley that Clegg be held without bail. O’Hara said he believed Clegg was entitled to bail.
Vermont Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Rainville, after hearing from both sides, ruled Clegg could be held without bail on the probation violation charge and the court would impose $20,000 bail for the charges in Utah.
A Cache County (Utah) judge put Clegg on probation on Nov. 9, 2020, for three felonies — burglary, theft and receiving stolen property, as well as a misdemeanor for failure to stop for law enforcement in Logan City.
Clegg failed to appear for a meeting with his Utah probation officer on July 7, 2021. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations determined he had fled to Lisbon, Portugal, from Chicago on June 21, 2021, Palermo said. Clegg returned to the country Nov. 7, 2021, he said.
New Hampshire officials have been closed-mouthed about details surrounding the double homicide in the state’s capital.
Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood finally confirmed in a news release about 10:15 a.m. Thursday that a person of interest in the double homicide had been arrested in South Burlington the day before.
The South Burlington Police news release had named Clegg as the man arrested Wednesday and said he was due in a hearing in a Burlington courtroom at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
