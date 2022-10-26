Michael Louise, the suspect in a 1989 double killing in Danby, was returned to Vermont on Wednesday following his waiver of extradition from New York, according to the Vermont State Police.

Louise, 79, was arrested earlier this month at his home near Syracuse, New York, on two counts of second-degree murder arising from the killing of his in-laws, George and Catherine Peacock, at their residence 33 years ago.

steven.pappas@timesargus.com

