CASTLETON — Castleton University announced it will be welcoming Vermont's 80th governor to its 232nd commencement ceremony on May 18.
Former Gov. Jim Douglas was elected for three terms as governor, and was previously elected to the Vermont House of Representatives in November 1972. He later became House Majority Leader at 25 years old.
He served as secretary of state from 1980 to 1992, after which he served as state treasurer from 1995 to 2002. He released his memoir, “The Vermont Way: A Republican Governor Leads America's Most Liberal State,” in 2012.
Castleton University's commencement ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in the Castleton Pavilion, according to the announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.