BARRE — A New Jersey native and New Hampshire resident is the new chief executive officer for Downstreet Housing and Community Development.
Nearly five months after Eileen Peltier stepped down from the job she’d held since 2007, Karen Hatcher is just settling in as her replacement.
The job title — Peltier was the organization’s long-time executive director — has been tweaked to CEO, but Hatcher’s responsibilities mirror those of her predecessor and when it comes to running Downstreet she is just getting started.
Hatcher started work — first remotely two weeks ago and then in-person last Monday — and is in the process of selling her home in Peterborough, New Hampshire, and buying one in Plainfield with her husband, Mark.
Still settling into her new job, Hatcher, who launched and chaired a community task force on housing while serving on the Peterborough Select Board, said Monday the concept of affordable housing sparked resistance there and fueled what she characterized as the “zoning wars.”
It’s one of the reasons Hatcher was intrigued by the Downstreet administrative vacancy.
“I wanted to do work in a place that understood the need and the opportunity for affordable housing,” she said. “We are living at a time when the leadership in our country and the leadership here in Vermont understands the importance and the imperative to providing the money that’s needed to be able to build … renovate and to provide housing for folks who need it.”
Now in her 60s with two grown children and a husband who makes a living building guitars, Hatcher plans to work another 10 years and said she can afford to be choosy.
“I want to work with people who are in the game and who are getting it done,” she said, suggesting Downstreet fits that profile.
“They get that it’s not sufficient to just provide a place to live, but rather understand you must also provide services for folks to be successful in their homes as homeowners, as neighbors (and) as tenants,” she added. “We’re not just building housing. We’re building community.”
Hatcher’s hiring was the product of a months-long national search that was conducted with the help of an outside consultant.
Daniel Barlow, chairman of Downstreet’s board of trustees, said Monday he is pleased with the result and said he is excited about having Hatcher at the helm of a nonprofit that specializes in affordable housing at a time when Vermont’s supply is far exceeded by the demand.
“This is a time when housing nonprofits are being asked to really step up and perform considering the need and the opportunity here,” Barlow said, suggesting Hatcher was well-suited to take over for Chief Operating Officer Julie Curtin, who replaced Peltier on an interim basis since she left on April 2.
“It will be really exciting to see Downstreet grow under her leadership,” Barlow said of Hatcher.
According to Barlow, Hatcher distinguished herself at every step in the search that involved an interesting mix of applicants from around the country.
“We were just continually impressed with her background in both starting and building up nonprofits and just really saw her as a dynamic leader who brings a lot of high-level nonprofit management experience to Downstreet,” he said of Hatcher.
Among roughly 10 applicants short-listed by the consultant, Hatcher was one of several semi-finalists interviewed by a transition committee that included current and former members of the Downstreet board, as well as one of its employees.
Barlow said the May interview, which was conducted virtually, was one of several interactions the committee had with Hatcher before making a formal job offer late last month. He said Hatcher was one of three finalists asked in for in-person interviews that were conducted in June and that Hatcher separated herself from that smaller pack.
Considered an “ideal” fit for the key administrative vacancy, Hatcher was asked to spend the day at Downstreet meeting with leadership staff and participated in another virtual conversation when it was clear there was mutual interest.
Born and raised in New Jersey, Hatcher spent much of her career, which includes more than 20 years experience in managing nonprofit organizations, there. She was the executive director of Celebrate New Jersey for several years and went on to serve as national director of Students in Action. The past executive director of the Cornucopia Project — a nonprofit farm, garden and kitchen education project that expanded under her leadership, Hatcher’s most recent job involved working as community and economic development coordinator in Peterborough.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
