Once downtown’s future, office space appears to now be in downtown Rutland’s past.
Home Service Store, one touted as an example of how to rebuild downtown, shuttered its call center early in the COVID-19 pandemic and will not reopen, according to Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) Executive Director Lyle Jepson. Jepson said part of the company’s space will be integrated into the Hub, the coworking space CEDRR is developing at the Opera House.
Founded in 1999, Home Service Store expanded rapidly through the ’00s, and in the early ’10s moved into a space stretched across two Merchants Row buildings owned by Mark Foley. Local development officials lauded the move as an example of how to fill the unused space above downtown storefronts and to bring more business to downtown in the form of office workers likely to pop out for lunch or grab a purchase on the way home.
Downtown has also shed office workers from Green Mountain Power’s Energy Innovation Center, whose workers have relocated to the headquarters facility north of town. The EIC is slated to become the new home of an expanded Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum.
“I think what we’re finding now is we have a more flexible economy,” Jepson said. “COVID came along, and it has taught us many lessons. One lesson is the nature of work has changed.”
Modern technology means call centers can be a dispersed network of home workers rather than a collection of cubicles in an office, Jepson said.
“What we need now is to make downtown Rutland a destination with experiences,” he said. “If we can have Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum attracting people downtown, have mothers and fathers with their children during the weekday, maybe it’s a net gain.”
Downtown’s fortunes have bounced back and forth in recent years, and local officials have said they were pleasantly surprised by how little was lost during COVID and how strong the district seems to be emerging from the pandemic. Jepson said he is getting a lot of calls from people interested in starting small businesses. even if the nature of those businesses is changing.
“We’re never going to see retail the way it was before,” he said. “I’ll be the first one to apologize that the UPS truck pulls up in front of my house.”
The new future Jepson said he sees for retail is specialty shops like two of downtown’s newest stores — GreenSpell Plant Shop and Wild Kind Toys.
“We’re doing good,” Wild Kind co-owner Andy Paluch said. “The Christmas season was great. It’s sort of slow after the holidays, but it’s picking up steadily into the spring.”
Paluch said the winning model for modern retail appears to be small storefronts set up to also do online sales — he said Wild Kind has less than 500 square feet — and specialized enough to make it a destination for shoppers.
“For us, part of the idea was about the viability of destination retail, the type of thing where people will drive 30 minutes in,” he said. “Yesterday, we had someone drive in from Rupert. We’ve had people drive in from Burlington. ... I think that’s the best idea of what is working here.”
The Downtown Rutland Partnership at one point in time maintained a wish list of store types it was trying to recruit. Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said they have something resembling that in the most recent downtown strategic plan.
“We haven’t really had a fresh discussion of that related to downtown storefronts, but that strategic plan has a number of ideas,” he said.
Meanwhile, Duffy said the hope is the Hub, which is intended to serve as a business incubator, will help provide some vibrancy in the form of more downtown workers.
“I think things are coming back,” Jepson said. “We’re seeing a renewed energy in people wanting to have a business. What the pandemic has done is given many people the feeling of having a superpower.”
