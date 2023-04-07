The Pit
The former site of the Berwick Hotel at the corner of Center and Wales streets in downtown Rutland inched closer toward being developed as a hotel thanks to a recently awarded state grant.

Efforts at building a downtown hotel have gotten a $500,000 boost from the state, but the developer says the project likely remains a year or two from becoming a reality.

The Belden Co. has been working toward building a hotel at the downtown parking pit and the corner of Center and Wales streets, which was once the site of the Berwick Hotel. A round of state Community Recovery and Revitalization Program grants announced last month included $500,000 toward the estimated $35 million project cost.

