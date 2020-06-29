Future visitors to Rutland could step off the train looking at a park instead of a parking lot.
An “Amtrak Gateway Area Park” is among goals recommended in the recently completed rewrite of The Downtown Rutland Strategic Plan. Drawings included an expansion of Depot Park, potentially including a dog park, a playground, an open space for events and a bike share station. Creating the park would require the city to come to an arrangement with the owners of the downtown shopping plaza.
The 122-page document includes a variety of data about the downtown, conclusions drawn from that data, goals informed by those conclusions and recommended tactics to achieve them.
Many of them have to do with making downtown more attractive. Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Steve Peters said with the station serving as a gateway to the city, the area immediately around it doesn’t give the best impression of Rutland.
“That’s a key spot,” he said. “It can be a little unwelcoming and that’s something we need to focus on.”
The ideas for the park are reminiscent of conceptual designs for a plaza on Evelyn Street that were included in the proposal for a downtown hotel that was floated in 2016. The hotel plan never came to fruition and the plaza design was set aside.
“There have been so many ideas over there and proposals and nothing ever seems to come of it,” said Mayor David Allaire. “It is a large parcel with frontage toward downtown which would be prime for development, but nothing ever seems to get off the ground.”
A downtown hotel figures into the strategic plan, with the proposal to put one on the site of the downtown parking pit and the former Rutland Herald building getting repeated mentions. However, that hotel proposal fell apart when the developers announced they were pulling out because the COVID-19 pandemic had interfered with their financing.
“We weren’t putting all our eggs in that basket, but that was going to be what we were hoping would be a catalyst for developing, not just that property, but a domino effect with a hundred more people coming to downtown a night.”
Allaire said the city was looking at other options for developing the property, and hasn’t given up hope of a downtown hotel.
Peters said the loss of the hotel project cast a shadow over the plans for downtown.
“I do think it’s a pretty significant factor and something we’ve just needed so badly for so long,” he said. “There are other aspects we can work on. ... If we continue to work on the appearance aspects of downtown and make it an attractive place, that’ll make it easier to get get a project like that when the environment is more favorable.”
Peters said the report codified a lot of things people have known for some time.
“For instance, with the housing aspect — we knew that,” he said. “We know we need more people downtown. Thinking that through and having a plan to make that happen was important,” Peters said.
That plan includes targeting seniors and young professionals in high cost-of-living, urban areas. It also included improving the downtown housing stock and converting office space – for which the consultants found little demand – into housing. Analysis within the strategic plan found an unmet demand for “quality downtown apartments.”
“There is a supply of households in the region making the requisite income to afford such apartments,” the plan read. “Overall, demand is expected to be much greater for rental units rather than condominium units, which have traditionally fared poorly in the Rutland market and are reported to have little demand in the local market.”
In addition to finding little demand for office space downtown – though the report identified medical offices as a “niche opportunity” – the study found little overall demand for retail space downtown.
“Downtown has generally high vacancy rates among first-floor commercial rental spaces,” the plan states. “The analysis found this is generally a ‘demand-side’ problem rather than an issue with the availability of space.”
Not long ago, the DRP was boasting a near-full occupancy on first floors. Peters said the drop-off felt sudden.
“My first year here, we had something like 16 new businesses,” he said. “Some of those have closed, some changed. ... There’s so much in the world influencing these things that’s just out of our control. I think it’s just constantly changing.”
However, the report did identify specific areas where local retail demand was going unmet, including one major one – outdoor recreation. The plan also sees opportunities in the arts, tourism and food-related businesses.
“Given the major draw of the Paramount, concentration of art galleries, successful events, and nearby Killington with a strong second home and recreation base, Rutland has the opportunity to build off current trends around food tourism, connecting outdoor recreation with brewery tours, and otherwise playing off the ‘Made in Vermont’ brand,” the plan reads.
The report also suggests capitalizing on food manufacturers in the read with retail outlets downtown.
“This could start as a downtown festival dedicated to Vermont products and spin off as a downtown venue dedicated to those products,” the plan reads.
The plan also includes a number of suggestions for Center Street Marketplace Park – the space formerly known as the Center Street Alley – including an outdoor climbing wall, a “natural” children’s playground and a senior-friendly fitness trail.
Allaire said he was skeptical about those ideas, saying that for the time being the space seemed better-used as outside dining for the surrounding restaurants, but that he was open to the discussion.
“What I keep thinking is, we haven’t had one of these in the past few years,” Peters said of the plan. “The one in 2009 ran its course. ... I’m excited to have something to guide us. We probably won’t do everything exactly as suggested, but it’s exciting to have a focus.”
View the report at https://downtownrutland.com/news/2020/strategic-plan
