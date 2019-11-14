The next big discussion about downtown started Thursday.
The Rutland Redevelopment Authority and consulting firm Camoin 310 held a community forum at Community College of Vermont to begin gathering ideas for the update to the downtown strategic plan, which will help shape development strategies for the city.
RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy said the original plan, drafted in 2009, included a number of concrete goals that downtown went on to achieve, like the renovation of Center Street alley and the increase of housing downtown.
“We hope that this will be a lead off for the next 10 years,” he said.
Dan Stevens, a consultant from Camoin 310, said the plan will include a community vision for downtown, real estate market analysis — including analysis of the housing market and development opportunities — strategies to support existing businesses while attracting new ones and ideas for streetscape.
Stevens said Camoin will conduct focus groups and interviews leading up to another community workshop in January. He said they expect to complete their “baseline” research next month and finish market and economic analysis in February, presenting the strategic plan in March.
After the presentation, Stevens began conducting hourly walking tours of downtown to discuss ideas while looking at the area under discussion.
“We want you to think a little differently about downtown ... a little bit differently about what could happen downtown,” he said.
A display showed some of the data already gathered on the city, such as median household income ($45,895), the number of people commuting into Rutland for work (7,741) versus commuting out (3,815) or living and working in the city (3,004). It showed that 27% of Rutland residents have college degrees and that 9% have not finished high school.
The several boards were placed around the meeting room at CCV, and visitors throughout the day were invited to place Post-Its on them with ideas about downtown. They were well-filled by the end of the day.
There were several calls for downtown businesses to stay open later, for more and/or better parking and discussions about whether downtown is, or seems, safe. One writer described not wanting to walk downtown after dark, while another note posted in response read “The crime rate pales in comparison to a city. I walk downtown at night all the time.”
A business wish list on one note included shoes, outdoor and sports gear, pet supplies, breakfast, ice cream and a “creative space.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
