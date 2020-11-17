The owners of the downtown shopping plaza are looking to break it up.
Brixmor Property Group has filed for a subdivision which would convert the city’s largest single commercial property into three parcels. The parcels would consist of Walmart and its parking area, the parking area serving the Amtrak station and then stores and parking area making up the remainder of the plaza.
The application paperwork does not indicate the reason for the subdivision.
“The permit was filed to give us greater flexibility in the ownership structure of the center,” Brixmor spokeswoman Kristen Moore wrote in an email late Tuesday. “The shoppers will not see any changes at the center due to the permit.”
Moore did not immediately respond to follow-up inquiries about whether Brixmor had particular buyers lined up for any of the parcels, but city Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said a different permit application might supply a clue.
“Walmart, as a business, is coming to us to expand their garden center,” Kelly said. “They’re looking to make some investments to tidy that up. It would be pure speculation beyond that, but them investing in that would point to them staying here.”
Kelly said the city’s subdivision regulations call for review on a number of criteria, including that the resulting lots are large enough to develop, that there is access to each lot and that there are no infrastructure or right-of-way issues.
As an example, she pointed to the subdivision of the former College of St. Joseph gym property from the rest of the campus, which the city bought and turned into the Rutland Recreation Community Center. Kelly said the Development Review Board noted that the gym and the rest of the property would share an access drive, and made sure that was adequately reflected in the deed language. In this case, Kelly said the DRB will want to make sure there is an adequate “cross-access” agreement keeping the plaza’s parking area from becoming segregated.
“They also look at if there’s natural factors on the land ... like wetlands or floodplain or even things like natural rock outcropping,” she said.
While those are unlikely to play a factor — though Kelly said she is waiting on work from engineers — the city also typically wants each lot to have its own water and sewer access. She said that was being looked at by engineers, as well.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
