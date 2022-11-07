It’s hard to believe that October is already behind us. Despite the warm temperatures in downtown Rutland, October brought the familiar sights and events that people have looked forward to all year long. Fall foliage filled the air with hues of red and gold. The traditional Halloween parade returned to the streets of downtown with all the trappings of a ghoulishly good time.

October also brought reasons to celebrate. Mountain Girl Cannabis opened its doors to an excited public. Popular mural artist LMNOPI and Chaffee Art Center unveiled the artist’s new mural “A Beginner’s Mind” on Rutland City Hall after successfully reaching their $6,000 fundraising goal through a Better Places Crowdfunding campaign.

