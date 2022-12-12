Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
‘Tis the season to celebrate all downtown Rutland good tidings. The holiday season started strong with the annual tree lighting on Nov. 25.
The event, presented by Heritage Family Credit Union, brought hundreds of community members together in Depot Park to gather over free hot cocoa provided by Mission City Church and doughnuts and coffee provided by Dunkin’ Donuts. Young and old alike anxiously awaited Santa’s arrival to light the towering tree. During the event, families were also encouraged to stop by Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum to decorate their very own ornament, which were designed locally at the MINT Makerspace.
While ornament decorating was a new addition for the event this year, many familiar activities could be seen and heard throughout the event. The Rutland High School choir filled the night with traditional holiday carols. Then, what started small grew to a familiar roar as the Rutland City Fire Department’s siren alerted the crowd to the approaching fire engine with its special holiday guest. Santa indeed had made it to Rutland to join the festivities. After some candy canes, a few words from Mayor Allaire and some help from Santa, the downtown Christmas tree was set aglow for another holiday season.
Downtown Rutland continued to buzz through Thanksgiving weekend. On Small Business Saturday, 25 businesses participated in the Holiday Stroll, which was presented by HFCU and Price Chopper. Participating businesses throughout downtown featured sales, giveaways, tastings and services, such as free gift wrapping. To thank people for shopping small, the Downtown Rutland Partnership handed out 150 gift bags to downtown shoppers. Each bag contained a range of goodies, including gift cards and gifts from various downtown businesses.
The last event to kick off that that weekend was the Holiday Window Contest. Until Dec. 27, the public is invited to vote for their favorite holiday display. Each entry has a chance to win a special prize all month long, including a chance to win two Cape Air tickets to Boston. People can submit their votes by scanning the QR code in participating windows or by visiting downtownrutland.com
In addition to people’s choice, three guest judges will vote for their favorite in a variety of categories. The guest judges joining this year are La’Keiah Batista Sanchez, of Euphoric Hair Experience (set to open on Merchants Row in April 2023); Gordon Dritschilo, of the Rutland Herald; and Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department. The winners of the contest will be publicly announced after the contest concludes.
In addition to hosting holiday events, the Downtown Rutland Partnership compiled a holiday gift guide to make shopping for everyone easier. The guide includes jewelry, clothing, toys, games, books, plants, collectibles, electronics, artisanal goods, self-care products, home décor and more. While the gift guide can be found online, direct mailers featuring the 24 highlighted downtown businesses were sent to nearly 7,000 homes to make shopping even easier.
Aside from the December window contest, DRP has wrapped its events for the calendar year. Though, event planning for next year is already underway. Initial discussions around Friday Night Live have already transpired, and an exciting blueprint has been formed. A committee was built and is meeting monthly to plan and orchestrate a 2023 Brewfest in Downtown Rutland. Needless to say, accessible community events never stray far from our minds.
Outside of events, the DRP and downtown Rutland stay busy. Our organization continues to assist the Rutland City TIF working group as the discussion around a TIF district continues, and a range of small businesses in the Special Benefits District are being evaluated to receive supplemental funding through our grant program. Recently, DRP staff joined a grant writing workshop provided through the Vermont Council on Rural Development with hopes to strengthen the critical skill as grants are often instrumental to break ground on new or expanded community projects.
A new and illustrious development in downtown Rutland recently celebrated its grand opening. The Hub CoWorks opened its doors last month to an impressive crowd filled with business owners, innovators and invested community members. All were eager to celebrate the substantial investment and essential role The Hub plays in building an entrepreneurial ecosystem for our community. Another exciting downtown establishment to open its doors was Mindful Monkey. Located at 72 Merchants Row, the yoga studio focuses on children’s yoga classes, workshops and more.
Even though we’ve entered the concluding month of 2022, it feels like a month equally celebrating growth and new initiatives around our district. Events wound down, and plans for 2023 are winding up. Until we ring in the new year, we are wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
Tiffany Saltis is the executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
