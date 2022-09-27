As The HUB readies for its grand opening, it got a boost from the state this week.
The HUB CoWorks, in The Opera House building in downtown Rutland, was one of several Rutland County projects to receive downtown tax credits that were announced on Tuesday by Gov. Phil Scott.
The co-working business incubator was awarded $166,250 toward an overall $1,015,000 in renovations, including an elevator and new sprinkler system.
The project is a partnership between MKF Properties and Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, whose executive director, Lyle Jepson, said the grand opening is slated for Nov. 14.
Jepson said the facility, which will offer office, corporate training, conferencing and eventually podcasting space, will be modeled after The MINT, with a “membership organization.”
“There is an active interest,” he said. “As soon as we get close enough where we can open the doors, we’ll provide membership information to folks.”
Around the county, libraries in Brandon and Castleton will get elevators and other work done, as will the commercial building at 15 South Main St. in Wallingford. Both libraries are making other accessibility-related improvements.
Brandon is getting $170,000 toward a $2.3 million overall effort, while Castleton’s credit is $114,459 toward a $255,813 effort.
A previous credit funded façade work and code upgrade for the Wallingford business, which is aiming for a new commercial tenant, according to the state. The new credit will help make the upper floors more usable. The $137,500 credit will go toward $641,000 in renovations.
“It will certainly enliven the center of the town,” said Jepson, who said CEDRR has been helping developer Michelle Kenny with that project.
A second credit in Brandon also will help a building get ready for a new commercial tenant. The National Bank of Middlebury will get $75,000 toward a $901,327 project making code improvements and restoring the historic façade at 6 Park St.
In Proctor, a $139,500 credit will go toward $4.8 million in work at the Vermont Marble Museum property. Industrial hemp company Zion Growers has bought the building from the Preservation Trust of Vermont with the aim at opening a hemp processing facility, keeping the museum going and renting other portions of the compound out to commercial or industrial tenants.
Stone Valley Arts received a $5,711 credit toward $22,843 worth of façade improvements to the historic Methodist church building at 145 East Main St., which the group has converted into an arts center.
The Rutland County projects were part of more than $4 million in funding announced by the governor on Tuesday to support rehabilitation and revitalization projects designated downtown and village centers throughout the state.
According to an administration news release, the projects will help generate more than $95 million in building improvements and public infrastructure statewide.
“These investments are impactful, supporting local businesses, creating new housing and improving the economic vitality of our community centers,” the Republican governor stated.
