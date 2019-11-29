Saturday will feature Santa and a stroll in Downtown Rutland, with a showing of the Grinch and the annual Christmas tree lighting to top it off.
There will be events throughout downtown all day as part of the Downtown Rutland Holiday Stroll, according to the organizer, the Downtown Rutland Partnership, with sales, giveaways, tastings, exhibits and activities. The Stroll events begin at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. the Paramount Theatre will present a free screening of “The Grinch.” Santa will appear at Rutland Free Library from 2:30-5 p.m. before heading down Center Street for the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. in Depot Park.
In 2018, more than 1,000 people attended with even more expected this year.
“Our hope is for people to begin the holiday season thinking about the small businesses that make up our community,” said Steve Peters, executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership. “After time spent feasting with family and friends, it’s a good excuse to get out of the house and get into the spirit.”
The event was sparked by the so-called Small Business Saturday concept, which was originally a promotion created by American Express credit cards intended to highlight holiday spending at local businesses in the wake of the 2008 recession. Many communities like Rutland have taken the concept and made it their own.
Sales will range from 10% to 50% off at spots including The Bookmobile, The Gymnasium, Diamonds and More, Home Alternatives, Grow Vermont, Christini N Me Antiques, True Yoga Vermont, Freeman Marcus Jewelers, Frogs and Lilypads and Unlimited Potential Consignment Boutique.
Other businesses will feature a range of discounts and incentives, such as a $10 gift card for every $100 spent at The Curiosity Shop, snacks and prizes at Fruition Fineries, gift wrapping from Born to Dance, hot chocolate, gift wrapping and giveaways at Diamonds and More, free refreshments at Timco Jewelers and Mountain Music, $5 off wellness and immersion rooms at Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center and by one get one half off pizzas at Hop’N Moose Pub.
“The Holiday Stroll is the perfect opportunity to find gifts while treating yourself to a day out in Downtown Rutland,” said Nikki Hindman, Marketing and Events Coordinator at the Partnership. “The decorated windows coupled with the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping always sparks holiday cheer in the community.”
This year’s event will also feature pop-up shops from Caledonia Spirits, Urban Angel Boutique, The Herbivore Dinosaur Co. and PURE.original, whose pop-up holiday market on Merchants Row runs throughout the holiday season.
Along with the shopping, there will be tastings and giveaways at Rutland Area Food Co-op, a hot-chocolate special at Speakeasy Café and mulled cider at Brix Bistro.
Details of offers and the schedule of events can be found at downtownrutland.com.
