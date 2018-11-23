WATERBURY — The state Department of Public Safety is planning a test of its AMBER Alert System.
Set for Friday, Nov. 30, between noon and 2 p.m., the exercise will test the functionality of various components of the AMBER Alert System.
Barring any glitches, thousands of subscribers to the VT-ALERT system will receive messages, the state Agency of Transportation’s message boards will be populated with exercise information, and the Vermont Lottery will activate its system to message their signs, tickets and kiosks.
The Emergency Alert System will also be used to send test messages to various media outlets, though the Wireless Emergency Alert will not be utilized.
Only those who have signed up for VT-ALERT will receive messages during the test. Those interested in receiving AMBER Alerts in the future, including the latest up-to-date information at the time of the alert, can register for a free account at https://bit.ly/2Kv6SSW
