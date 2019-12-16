The Public Works budget came out of committee mostly intact this week.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said the Public Works Committee went over his budget Wednesday and made about $7,000 in cuts. The full Board of Aldermen can vote to restore those amounts or to cut further, but cannot add to what Wennberg and Mayor David Allaire submitted to the board.
"They made a series of small cuts to various lines like professional services, office supplies, cell phones — stuff like that," he said. "It's an overall budget of $3.7 million, so it's a small reduction."
Wennberg said there was also a correction that has to be made regarding pension contributions for one employee. Once that is done, the public works budget will head to the full Board of Aldermen at $3,710,276.
Wennberg said he level-funded repair and maintenance for street lights despite plans for a massive replacement scheme focused on the ornamental lights downtown. He said he will work with Efficiency Vermont to upgrade the 400 lights with LED technology, financing the project with the expected savings in electricity and maintenance.
A projection from Net Zero Design said the project would pay for itself within two and a half years. It also touted increased light levels, enhancing visibility at night.
The budget calls for replacing a 2001 five-ton dump truck and a 2001 Bobcat skid steer while adding one new vehicle to the fleet — a used pavement marking truck priced at $25,000. Wennberg said having this truck would save the city $10,000 on line-painting in the first year.
"The days we need this would be a handful of days a year, but they would be the days we pick, not the days our contractors don't show up, over and over and over again," Wennberg said.
