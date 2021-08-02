It’s official: James Rotondo is the new Public Works Commission.
The Board of Aldermen voted 11-0 Monday to confirm Mayor David Allaire’s appointment of Rotondo, who has been doing the job on an interim basis since Jeffrey Wennberg retired at the beginning of the year.
Allaire also named Mark Sadakierski as his nominee to serve as the new building inspector. The board, following its standard procedure, tabled that nomination until its next meeting to give board members a chance to talk to the candidate individually.
Allaire said Sadakierski’s three decades in the building trade and fire service, as well as his service with the Vermont Air National Guard, made him an “excellent” candidate. Sadakierski’s resume, circulated at the meeting, includes work as a builder for Round Hill Home Improvements and Sheds-4Le$$, as well as numerous U.S. Department of Defense fire safety certifications. Since 1998, he has been a senior firefighter for the Vermont Air National Guard Fire Department.
Sadakierski would succeed Robert Pelletier, who died suddenly earlier this year.
Rotondo, whose first official act was to request committee referrals to give updates on the Combination and Piedmont pond projects, as well as the water meter replacement effort, has served as city engineer since 2014. He previously worked as town engineer and assistant public works director in New Milford, Connecticut.
Allaire picked Rotondo after he had nominated Dunedin, Florida, environmental manager Whitney Marsh for the post. The board approved that nomination, only to see Marsh turn down the job. Marsh’s nomination was voted on openly — the only such vote in recent memory on a mayoral appointment — but the board reverted to its standard procedure of a secret-ballot vote on Monday.
Rotondo thanked the board for its support.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with the board over the last six or seven years and I look forward to several more years working with the board,” he said. “We’ve made a lot of improvements to our infrastructure and the job’s not done. We’ve got a lot more to do and I look forward to working as a team and getting it done.”
