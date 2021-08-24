The Rutland City Department of Public Works wants to clarify a recent notice sent to city and town property owners.
Last week, all city property owners and town property owners abutting city streets received a notification that the city is applying for a municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) permit in accordance with a settlement agreement executed in 2016 with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
The permit application required the city to notify all "abutters" that the application was being filed.
In a news release, DPW Commissioner James Rotundo explained that for this particular permit, “'abutters' was interpreted to mean all properties that adjoin the city's storm sewer system, which includes all municipal streets — in short, all properties within City limits and Town properties that border City streets.”
Rotundo explained that there is no planned construction activity associated with the city's MS4 Permit application with the exception of the planned modifications to Combination Pond and Piedmont Pond, which are currently in the design phase.
He added that it is not necessary for property owners to take any action or to sign up to monitor the permit process unless they have an interest to do so.
For further clarification, call the DPW at 773-1813.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.