The city’s new public works commissioner quit before even starting the job.
Mayor David Allaire notified the Board of Aldermen Monday that Whitney Marsh, who the board confirmed to the position at its June 7 meeting, had decided against taking the job. Marsh did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday evening.
The email from Marsh gave no indication of the reason for the “difficult decision” to turn down the job.
“I apologize for the inconvenience this will bring to you and your staff, and do wish the City of Rutland all the best in their quest to fill the role of DPW Commissioner,” Marsh wrote.
Allaire said he was caught by surprise, saying Marsh sent the email shortly after 5 p.m. Monday and that she had not spoken to him about the decision.
“It was nothing to do with us that I know of,” he said.
Marsh is the environmental manager for the city of Dunedin, Fla., which has a population of 36,000 and is part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area. Her duties there include managing the city’s stormwater sewer system separation program. She also spent six years as Dunedin’s stormwater program coordinator. She serves on the board of directors of the Florida Stormwater Association.
Allaire said Marsh stood out “head and shoulders” above numerous candidates in a national search. He had hoped Marsh’s first day on the job would be after the July 4 holiday weekend.
“I wanted to give her some time to move up here, find some appropriate housing for her and her family,” he said. “We’d been in contact a couple times over that time and had no indication this was coming.”
Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said he had not heard any hints of sticking points in contract negotiations or anything else that might have triggered the reversal.
“My understanding was she was excited to come up here to ski and to experience northern New England life,” he said. “I’m curious what happened.”
The 10-1 vote to confirm Marsh was the first open confirmation vote the board has conducted in living memory — they are normally done by secret ballot. The no vote came from Alderman Sam Gorruso, who said at the time he had not had a chance to review Marsh’s resume. He said when he did review it, he was left with concerns about Marsh’s experience.
“I didn’t notice any negotiating with unions, any experience managing people, any of the experience DPW needs,” he said.
Allaire said the news was frustrating and he would have to resort to “plan b” to fill the job, which has been done on an interim basis by City Engineer James Rotondo since Jeffrey Wennberg retired at the beginning of the year.
“I can’t go into much detail, but there is a plan b,” he said. “We’re going to regroup tomorrow morning, get a game plan and get back to work. I’m disappointed she changed her mind. I have every faith we are going to find the right person in the not too distant future.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
