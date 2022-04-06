The Department of Public Works is hoping it can actually hire some summer help this year.
The department has begun advertising its annual summer jobs, and Commissioner James Rotondo said they have increased the pay after failing to fill all but one of the positions last year. The jobs revolve around outdoor tasks that only come up for the department in the warmer months, Rotondo said, and are typically taken by high school or college students on break.
“It frees up the normal staff to do the main function they were hired for,” Rotondo said. “It doesn’t take another full-time qualified person to be an assistant to install signs.”
Applicants who are at least 16 can apply for one position each doing mowing, trimming and painting at the wastewater treatment plant and water treatment plant. Due to equipment involved, applicants have to be 18 or older for jobs helping with the installation of signs around the city and helping clean catch basins and sewer pipes.
Rotondo said the latter job is more pleasant than it might sound.
“It’s not really a dirty job, but it’s an important job,” he said. “We’re sucking out sediment and keeping our drain system clean.”
Most of those jobs went unfilled last summer, Rotondo said, among tight competition for workers in the job market.
“It got piled up on the guys that are here,” sewer plant operator Robert Protivansky said. “Everybody’s got a job to do year-round. ... Last year we were down a full-time employee, too, so I had just one guy mowing and trimming. ... It’s more fiscally responsible to have (summer help) doing that and have the full-time guy doing his main job.”
To attract more people, Rotondo said they increased the salary from rounding up Vermont’s minimum wage — $12.55 an hour — to the nearest 50 cents to offering $15 an hour with raises for employees returning for a second season.
Rotondo said several of DPW’s current employees started out as summer help. One of them is Nick Anagnos, a full-time operator-mechanic who first worked for DPW in the summer of 2017.
“I mowed, painted, learned how to use power tools — going to school you don’t learn that much,” he said. “Odd jobs, basically. ... I loved it because I was outside all the time, listening to music in the sun, keeping busy.”
Applications can be made at the human resources department in City Hall.
Agnanos was going to Castleton University for a degree in exercise sciences, but when he graduated he decided to apply for a permanent job with DPW instead.
“There’s so few jobs in my field in Vermont, and you have to get a master’s degree,” he said. “I figured I’d rather go to work.”
