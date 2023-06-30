CASTLETON — The lake association’s application for an herbicide permit has been denied by the state.
The draft decision was released on Friday by Misha Cetner, lake and shoreland ecologist with the Department of Environmental Conservation.
In February 2022, the Lake Bomoseen Association filed an application with the Department of Environmental Conservation for a permit to use ProcellaCOR, an herbicide, to control milfoil in the lake. The application kicked off an intense and prolonged backlash from the lake community, resulting in protests, public forums, rebukes from local governments and environmental groups, and even a new law calling for herbicide use in state lakes to be studied.
Opponents of the herbicide permit claim that not enough is known about ProcellaCOR to be sure it’s safe, that it’s not necessary, and would likely do more harm than good. It was the LBA’s contention that an herbicide is needed to aid other methods of milfoil control on the lake.
The application and full draft decision can be viewed at bit.ly/0317App.
The decision is still a draft, and is subject to a 30-day public comment period.
According to the draft, for the permit to be issued, the Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources had to determine the following:
"There is no reasonable non-chemical alternative available."
"There is acceptable risk to the non-target environment."
"There is negligible risk to public health."
"A long-range management plan has been developed which incorporates a schedule of pesticide minimization."
"There is a public benefit to be achieved from the application of a pesticide or, in the case of a pond located entirely on a landowner's property, no undue adverse effect upon the public good."
According to the draft decision, the application didn’t convince the state that there’s an acceptable risk to the environment, a benefit to the public good, or a long-range management plan for the minimal use of the herbicide.
“I don’t think anyone was more surprised than me,” said Bob Stannard, a leading voice in the opposition to the herbicide, on Friday. “It was clear to me that this was the right decision, but based on history and precedence I didn’t think they would make the right decision, and I’m glad they did.”
Stannard said he believes the public backlash against the permit was a big factor in its denial.
“We got organized and there was a real public outcry about doing this and I think the state and the department were sensitive to the opposition,” he said.
Had the permit been granted, Stannard said a public hearing would have been requested and the decision would likely have been appealed.
He noted that the LBA can request a public hearing, and appeal the decision, should it choose to do so, but he hopes it will instead work with the community on other milfoil control measures.
“While we respect the DEC and its process, we find this decision with respect to Lake Bomoseen inconsistent with the permits it has issued for 11 other lakes in the State of Vermont,” the LBA stated in an email Friday. “In that regard, the LBA will be exploring its legal options going forward. The LBA will continue to focus on protecting, preserving, and promoting our lake health based not on unfounded opinion or emotion, but on the best available science and academic information.”
According to Stannard, those in opposition to the herbicide permit will be watching what comes out of the Aquatic Nuisance Control Study Committee, which is supposed to begin meeting this summer to create recommendations for the Legislature on new rules for the use of herbicides in state lakes.
The committee was created by H.31, a bill signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott in May that was introduced at the urging of the herbicide opposition group. The bill originally contained a moratorium on herbicide permits, but that was stripped out during the committee process.
While the bill was working its way through the Legislature, the DEC was using the Aquatic Nuisance Control Pre-Rulemaking Focus Group to begin a rule-making process for the use of herbicides in Vermont lakes. It was composed of people from more than 20 groups with an interest in the health of state lakes and ponds and met several times before pausing its activities, owing to the fact that whatever the Aquatic Nuisance Control Study Committee comes up with may change the very laws the rule-making group is working under.
According to the draft decision, Lake Bomoseen is a 2,415-acre lake that flows into the Castleton River. Eurasian watermilfoil, considered an invasive, non-native species, was first found in the lake in 1982.
The LBA’s February 2022 application was co-signed by the Town of Hubbardton, and SOLitude Lake Management. In March 2022, Hubbardton removed its name from the application. In April 2022, the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust became a co-applicant. In May of that year, the LBA asked that the permit’s review process be placed on technical hold, then in December asked that the process be resumed.