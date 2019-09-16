Linda Justin says her work in Vermont is done — at least for now.
Justin and her husband, Bill Beckin, founded the Christian community center the Dream Center in 2012. They have now turned that property over to Teen Challenge, a religion-oriented youth program, and are departing for Alabama.
“We’re born-again Christians,” she said. “When we started the Dream Center, it was under God’s direction to do that. It’s been an amazing experience. ... We really felt like the pioneering work we had done in Rutland had come to an end.”
A recent trip to Alabama convinced Justin that was where God wanted her next.
“Walking with God is by faith and it’s one step at a time,” she said. “He rarely shows me the whole plan.”
For now, though, she said the plan appears to involve a church in Daphne, Alabama.
“It’s just amazing,” she said. “It is exactly what God has ordered for us. ... From there, I don’t know where God will send us after that.”
Justin said the initial mission of the Dream Center was to “build relationships.”
“We feel that is something missing from our society,” she said. “People are so isolated from each other.”
Unconditional love and acceptance, Justin said, will help people out of many hardships.
“Everybody’s trying to cover up their hurt and their wounds,” she said. “A lot of people feel rejected by society. They’re considered low-lives. They’re considered useless, they’re stuck in the system — we don’t believe that. ... We developed a lot of good relationships by going out into the city, knocking on doors and being there for people.”
Justin said she discovered a particular need among the homeless population. She couldn’t afford the building improvements necessary to let people stay in the shelter overnight, so instead she began opening it during the day seven days a week, offering a hot meal and other services.
“That was a big hit in the city,” she said. “People were coming out of the woodwork to serve and help. ... I feel there are people in the city who really want to help — they just don’t know where to start.”
The Dream Center eventually hosted the memorial for two people killed in a house fire and became a partner in Project VISION.
“Our motive was never publicity,” Justin said. “We were just minding our own business and knocking on doors.”
