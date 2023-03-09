Rutland's incoming mayor says he's open to taking ownership of the former Lynda Lee dress factory as part of the TIF process.
Such a move, if it happens, remains a ways off if it happens at all, organizers of a redevelopment effort at the site said this week.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to endorse a Vermont Community Development Program grant application for a feasibility study at the site.
Consultant Elisabeth Kulas, who is working with would-be developers Vermont Farmers Food Center, said they are hoping to get $60,000 to gauge the feasibility of several uses at the site, including housing, agricultural manufacturing and an independent grocer. She said some combination of the uses is expected to figure into the redevelopment plan.
"The idea is to do the market studies to help the players decide space needs, and is it even viable, is there a market for it?" she said.
Kulas said work is being timed so the dress factory could be offered up as an anchor project in a tax-increment financing district, for which the city is working toward applying. TIF districts are created to fund infrastructure projects that would enable private development — such as the environmental cleanup the site is expected to need — by assigning increased tax revenues from that development to pay off the infrastructure.
"That is an absolutely a priority," she said. "There's a couple of possibilities. There's a possibility of the city taking ownership of the site in the TIF process and overseeing the cleanup."
The city had a chance to take over the dress factory, which is owned by developer John Ruggiero, in 2014 when it went up for tax sale and nobody bid on it, but declined. Kulas said a TIF district would improve the city's options for cleaning up the site, and Mayor-elect Michael Doenges said it was an idea he was well behind.
"I think the city taking control over blight where it can is a good idea," he said. "I think we have to do it correctly. We have to make sure we're eligible for the right brownfields monies. ... I know it's something (Zoning Administrator) Andrew Strniste has started working on."
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region and a member of the committee working toward assembling the city's TIF application, said St. Albans had done well in its TIF district by taking possession of blighted properties, cleaning them up and putting them into the hands of developers.
"Then you have a developer with the ability to have something be financially feasible," he said. "Construction costs are almost cost-prohibitive at this point unless there is some kind of incentive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.