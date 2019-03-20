A local man faces a felony charge after a Vermont State Police trooper said she saw him driving a truck and trying to force a car off the road in October on Route 7 in Rutland.
Michael Hunter, 34, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of grossly negligent driving.
Hunter was released without bail.
In an affidavit, Trooper Katrina Ducharme, of the Vermont State Police, said she was on patrol around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 24 on Route 7 in Rutland when she saw a northbound white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado whose driver seemed to be pursuing a Volkswagen Passat.
“I observed the Chevrolet truck in the outer lane, driving side by side to the Volkswagen Passat, trying to push the Volkswagen off the roadway. The Volkswagen Passat abruptly hit its brake, and the truck swerved in front of it. Both vehicles passed me, and I quickly turned around and activated my blue lights and siren,” Ducharme wrote in an affidavit.
The drivers of the car and the truck pulled their vehicles into a commercial parking lot on Route 7.
Ducharme said the driver of the Passat told her the driver of the truck was trying to run him and his passenger off the road.
The passenger told Ducharme he knew the driver of the truck, who was later identified as Hunter.
In a verbal statement, the Passat driver told police he and his passenger were headed to Cumberland Farms. At the store, the passenger and Hunter talked inside, said the Passat driver, who said the incident made him fear for his life.
According to the driver, Hunter “started chasing us down with his truck” after they left Cumberland Farms.
“The guy was trying to push us off the road. I had to go almost 100 miles per hour to get away from him. I turned around in a U-turn and headed back north on Route 7 because I knew there would be State Police troopers in Rutland near the gas station. The truck followed behind us closely and hit my car in the rear end. The guy was trying to push us off the road when you passed us by,” the Passat driver told Ducharme.
According to the affidavit, the driver, when asked why Hunter would want to harm him, said his passenger “probably owed the guy money or drugs.”
Ducharme said Hunter told her he had given the passenger a ride. He said the ride had been “a while ago,” and the affidavit doesn’t say where it happened, but Hunter told Ducharme that the passenger had stolen money from him.
“Hunter further explained that (the passenger) was supposed to give him money tonight at the Cumberland Farms but didn’t have money to give him. Michael stated he became angry and went after (the passenger). Michael stated that he was sorry about what he had done and that he had lost control of (his) emotions,” Ducharme wrote in the affidavit.
Hunter also allegedly admitted that he had driven his Silverado close to the Passat and the vehicles “made contact.”
Ducharme said the Passat seemed to have suffered “minor paint scratches,” but the Silverado had paint damage and a cracked rim on one of the wheels.
If Hunter is convicted of the aggravated assault charge, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. The maximum penalty for grossly negligent driving is two years in prison.
