Police are looking for a driver who fled after overturning a Jeep and hitting a house on Lafayette Street early Saturday morning.

Vermont State Police said they were trying to pull over a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee for a traffic violation at about 12:20 a.m. The Jeep was traveling east on Terrill Street, according to police, when the driver tried to turn onto Lafayette Street, overturned, left the roadway and hit the front porch of a residence.

Police said the driver fled before they arrived at the crash scene and anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to call 773-9101, to email nathaniel.nevison@vermont.gov or visit vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit to use the Vermont State Police tipline.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.