Police are looking for a driver who fled after overturning a Jeep and hitting a house on Lafayette Street early Saturday morning.
Vermont State Police said they were trying to pull over a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee for a traffic violation at about 12:20 a.m. The Jeep was traveling east on Terrill Street, according to police, when the driver tried to turn onto Lafayette Street, overturned, left the roadway and hit the front porch of a residence.
Police said the driver fled before they arrived at the crash scene and anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to call 773-9101, to email nathaniel.nevison@vermont.gov or visit vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit to use the Vermont State Police tipline.
