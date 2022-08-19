A Bristol man will spend four years in jail due to a drunken driving crash that left his passenger unable to walk.

Brandon R. Yandow, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to charges of reckless driving resulting in bodily injury, DUI-4 and reckless driving while eluding police. He was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison. Yandow was only scheduled for trial on charges stemming from the crash, but the plea deal also settled charges pending from the chase.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.