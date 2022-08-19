A Bristol man will spend four years in jail due to a drunken driving crash that left his passenger unable to walk.
Brandon R. Yandow, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to charges of reckless driving resulting in bodily injury, DUI-4 and reckless driving while eluding police. He was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison. Yandow was only scheduled for trial on charges stemming from the crash, but the plea deal also settled charges pending from the chase.
“There was a fair amount of pre-trial litigation in this case,” said acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan. “A plea assured there would be no appeal of the decisions that went in our favor.”
Sullivan also said that any trial has an element of uncertainty, that the sentence falls into the range of what judges have imposed after similar cases have gone to trial, and that he believed the victim’s continuing medical issues would have made testifying difficult for her.
“She wanted to see accountability and did not want to see a slap on the wrist,” Sullivan said.
The charges stemmed from a pair of incidents early in 2020.
The first took place that January, when Fair Haven Police Chief William Humphries said he tried to pull Yandow over because his Subaru Impreza lacked an inspection sticker. Instead of stopping, according to court records, Yandow led Humphries on a high-speed chase along Greene Road. Humphries wrote that be backed off while approaching a turn known to be the site of numerous crashes. He said he found the car on the end of Taconic View, where he saw Yandow running behind a house.
Police said they followed Yandow’s footprints into a barn, where he remained hidden for more than two hours while police searched. He finally emerged from the hay and surrendered. Police said Yandow showed numerous signs of intoxication and that his blood-alcohol level was measured at .086 on a preliminary breath test — above Vermont’s legal driving limit of .08. Police also said Yandow’s license had been criminally suspended for numerous previous violations.
Yandow was supposed to appear in court for arraignment on the resulting charges, but never showed. Instead, he encountered police again that March following a crash on Route 30 in Sudbury.
In that incident, police said Yandow went off the road in a 2013 Chevy Spark and struck a pole. A passenger, then-20-year-old Lauren Martin, was trapped in the vehicle and reported to rescuers that she could not feel her legs. Police said she also suffered injuries to her head, face and chest. She was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Affidavits describe multiple broken bones and state she had a stroke while at the hospital.
Sullivan said that during the plea hearing, Yandow admitted that the crash broke Martin’s back.
Police said Yandow smelled of intoxicants, gave police a fake name, denied being the driver, and gave the police multiple conflicting stories. A toxicology report put his blood-alcohol level at .152 two hours after the crash, according to court records.
