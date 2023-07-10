The alleged driver in a crash that killed a city police officer said he was trying to avoid arrest for stalking his ex-girlfriend because it might hurt his chances of joining the U.S. Marines, according to court documents made available Monday.
Tate Rheaume, 20, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to charges of grossly negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude police with death resulting. The charges carry a combined maximum of 30 years in prison and a one-year minimum. Rheaume was ordered held for lack of $100,000 bail.
Rheaume was allegedly fleeing from police when he passed another car on Woodstock Avenue and collided head-on with a cruiser coming the other way. The driver, 19-year-old Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, was ejected from her cruiser and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
It was the first time a Rutland City police officer has been killed in the line of duty. Rheaume’s truck also hit another cruiser, according to affidavits, and two other police officers were hurt in the collisions.
Police said the events Friday began with a complaint from Rheaume’s ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Jasmine Baker, with whom Rheaume has two small children. Baker told police Rheaume was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and that she believed he had not been taking his medication consistently because he had grown increasingly obsessed with her.
Baker told police Rheaume had repeatedly contacted her on Friday, demanding to see the children and take them to lunch, which she said she was not comfortable allowing due to his apparent mental state. This led to a confrontation at Baker’s grandmother’s house in Rutland Town, according to affidavits, with Baker calling the police and Rheaume leaving before they arrived.
Baker was at the courthouse seeking a restraining order against Rheaume, police said, when the security system at her East Washington Street home sent a notification to her boyfriend’s phone along with video footage showing Rheaume inside. Police said responded to the resulting call and made contact with Rheaume, whereupon he fled the residence and drove off in a 2006 Dodge Ram.
Following the collision, Rheaume was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where police said he was interviewed by Vermont State Police Sgt. Jay Riggen. Rheaume allegedly told police that he knew police were looking for him.
“Mr. Rheaume said that he didn’t want to get in trouble so when the police tried to stop him, he didn’t stop,” Riggen wrote in an affidavit. “Mr. Rheaume said that he had ambitions to get into the Marine Corps and believed that an arrest for this offense would hurt this ambition.”
Rheaume also allegedly told Riggen he was trying to get away to his mother’s house so he “could finally get some sleep” and that during the chase he was “thinking of everything and nothing all at once.” Rheaume estimated he was going 40 mph to 50 mph, according to affidavits, and that he hadn’t realized a vehicle was coming the other way when he tried to steer around a slower-moving vehicle. Riggen said Rheaume’s story about how the crash happened changed several times.
Rheaume also allegedly told Riggen he had been smoking marijuana earlier in the day and that his level of impairment during the incident was a “seven or eight” on a scale of one to 10. Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said there was potential for additional charged, including DUI with death resulting, pending a toxicology report and analysis by a drug-recognition expert.
“The investigation is very ongoing,” Sullivan said. “There’s a lot of witnesses to talk to, and there’s a lot of video to look at.”
Sullivan said he expected to take some cue in handling the case from the 2004 conviction of Eric Daley, who is serving 26 to 33 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and other charges after he hit and killed a Vermont State Trooper while fleeing from police.
“I think that is probably one of the closest analogues in public cases we have in Vermont,” he said. “I’ve been in contact with the person who prosecuted that.”
In court Monday, the arraignment was the scene of a packed room in the courthouse, with several Rutland City Police officers attending and several city officials, including Mayor Michael Doenges, watching it online. Rheaume attended by video from a hospital room.
Defense attorney Sean Milligan argued against the imposition of bail, saying that Rheaume had no criminal history and had lived in Vermont his entire life, having been born in Middlebury and raised in Salisbury before coming to Rutland. Milligan said spinal injuries suffered in the crash were likely to keep Rheaume from returning to his job, but that he could live with a sister in New Hampshire, located “seven minutes from the Vermont border.”
Sullivan said he was uncomfortable with allowing someone facing such serious charges to reside out-of-state, and that Rheaume’s mental status and attempt to evade arrest made him “an extreme flight risk.” Judge Cortland Corsones agreed, finding that high bail was necessary and setting it at $100,000.
