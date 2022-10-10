A man jailed for a fatal collision with a pedestrian is back in jail on charges related to a pair of alleged driving incidents.

Brent Poczobut, 36, pleaded not guilty Monday in Bennington County criminal court to felony charges of eluding police, reckless driving and impeding a public officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of drug possession and driving without a license.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

ACMINC
ACMINC

Why was he ever let out of jail? He killed someone!

AvtHillbilly
AvtHillbilly

Chris Sullivan, mauled a pedestrian down in the street give Jane a life sentence driving drunk and eluded the police for over 24 hours and he's out of jail,

Our Vermont Court system sucks.....

