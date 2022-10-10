A man jailed for a fatal collision with a pedestrian is back in jail on charges related to a pair of alleged driving incidents.
Brent Poczobut, 36, pleaded not guilty Monday in Bennington County criminal court to felony charges of eluding police, reckless driving and impeding a public officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of drug possession and driving without a license.
The charges carry a combined maximum of 18 years in prison. Poczobut was ordered held for lack of $2,500.
Poczobut was convicted in 2008 of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and grossly negligent operation in the crash that killed 74-year-old Paul Delorenzi, who was taking his morning walk across the Thrall Road Bridge in East Poultney. Poczobut served two years in prison. He had his driver’s license reinstated over the objection of his probation officer in 2014.
He didn’t hold on to it, though. Court records indicate that he was convicted in 2018 of driving under the influence of drugs and that his license was criminally suspended when he had an encounter with Rutland City Police in November.
Detective Sean Maguire wrote in an affidavit for that encounter that he watched Poczobut run four stop signs or red lights from downtown to the EconoLodge on South Main Street, tailgating another vehicle, weaving in and out of his lane, and going an estimated 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. Poczobut failed to appear for arraignment in March, according to court records A warrant was issued for his arrest.
That arrest came early Sunday morning, according to affidavits, when police spotted the vehicle Poczobut was driving on the wrong side of Airport Road in Clarendon. When a state trooper tried to stop him as he pulled into a driveway, police said Poczobut drove over the lawn and away.
Vermont State Police policy is to avoid high-speed pursuits, according to affidavits, but officers were able to track Poczobut by a trail of oil leaking from his vehicle and found him at a home on Route 7B in Clarendon.
Police said they recovered half a gram of cocaine and 13 clonazepam pills in the course of the arrest.
In court on Monday — the hearing was held in Bennington due to the system of regional arraignments — defense attorney Mark Furlan noted that Poczobut already was being held for lack of $1,000 bail, and said that while the state likely would have a strong argument to instate higher bail, the $25,000 it was asking was excessive.
“He doesn’t have $1,000, let alone $25,000, to post bail,” Furlan said.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady agreed, setting bail at $2,500.
(2) comments
Why was he ever let out of jail? He killed someone!
Chris Sullivan, mauled a pedestrian down in the street give Jane a life sentence driving drunk and eluded the police for over 24 hours and he's out of jail,
Our Vermont Court system sucks.....
