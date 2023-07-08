The driver who crashed his truck nearly head-on into a Rutland City Police cruiser, killing a young officer on Friday afternoon, has been arrested on two felony charges as he recovers from his injuries at a Burlington hospital, officials said.

Tate Rheaume, 20, has been initially charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude Rutland Police with death resulting, records show.

