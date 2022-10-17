A Rutland man charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to run over police officers with a vehicle — and who survived being shot in the process — has reached a plea deal, according to court records.
The deal, filed in Rutland criminal court on Monday, would see Michael Goodnough, 47, plead guilty to charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving while eluding police.
In return, the state will drop a dozen other charges, including two for attempted murder and two more for aggravated assault, and will not argue for more than 12-15 years in prison at a contested sentencing hearing. Goodnough’s lawyers may argue for “any lawful sentence.” The deal has not yet been accepted by the court and a change or plea hearing still needs to be scheduled, according to Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan.
Police said Goodnough was the driver for the target of a drug investigation in which they had arranged a buy in the Tops parking lot in 2020. When police attempted to arrest the target, Robert Vandriel, according to affidavits, Goodnough tried to drive away, hitting and seeming to drag an officer. Another officer opened fire, hitting Goodnough five times. A review of the shooting by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office found it was justified.
Goodnough has a previous history with law enforcement — at the time of the incident, he was in drug court on a deferred sentence for a 2018 arrest on charges of distributing cocaine. He wound up sentenced to two years in federal prison on those charges, according to court records.
