The city has decided to let a developer use his spare driveway, settling a legal dispute that had the developer demanding the city cover his attorney's fees.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously this week to allow Justin Belden to use both the Woodstock Avenue and Temple Street entrances to his property at 131 Woodstock Ave., where he had applied for a permit to allow a tenant to open an auto repair business. Belden's lawyer, David Cooper, filed paperwork arguing that zoning administrator Andrew Strniste lacked the expertise to comment on traffic patterns around the property and sought attorneys fees from the city.
The permit issued last year for Aaron Cope to open the garage included a requirement that the Temple Street access to the property be "eliminated," with a provision that the owner could submit an application to reopen it. Belden first sought a reconsideration and then appealed to the state environmental court.
In the appeal, Cooper argued that the driveway would see little use and therefore should not have a negative impact on the traffic pattern.
"Mr. Cope does not anticipate personally using the Temple Street Driveway in connection with his auto repair business," the appeal read. "Mr. Cope has no employees, and he uses the Woodstock Avenue Driveway to access the Property. However, his customers, vendors and others over whom he has no control may use the Temple Street Driveway to access the property, although most are expected to access the Property via Woodstock Avenue."
Despite this professed likely lack of use, a later filing asserted that the driveway was "of significant importance and value" to the development. Court records say Belden and another tenant make use of the Temple Street access. Cooper also offered a traffic expert who argued that the Temple Street access would help relieve congestion on Woodstock Avenue.
When the city opposed a motion for summary judgment, citing numerous points of disagreement with the appellant's view of the case, Cooper filed the motion for attorney's fees and attacked Strniste's qualifications, saying the city relied on him as an expert but that his sole claim to expertise was "that five years ago he spent 19 months as a 'transportation planner' in Connecticut, and that during that time he 'became accustomed to analyzing traffic movements along a street network.'"
Strniste declined to comment, but city attorney Matt Bloomer defended his credentials.
"As far as we’re concerned, Mr. Strniste’s experience as both a municipal planner and a transportation planner gives him ample qualifications to offer the testimony that appeared in his affidavit," Bloomer wrote in an email. "The City has benefited greatly from his experience since his hiring in April of this year as the Planning and Zoning Administrator."
Bloomer said the city's settlement offer is contingent upon the appellant dropping the request for attorney's fees. Belden declined to comment and Cooper did not immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday.
