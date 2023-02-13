SOUTH HERO — The two Central Vermont ice fisherman, who died after crashing through the ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero over the weekend, were publicly identified as brothers on Sunday by Vermont State Police.
Autopsies have been ordered for John Fleury, 71, of Williamstown, and Wayne Fleury, 88, of East Montpelier, police said.
The incident appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious at this time, State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said.
The double drowning happened about 7:10 a.m. Saturday off of the Keeler Bay Fishing Access in South Hero, the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department said.
The two brothers were in a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) or a so-called side-by-side, when it went through the ice. John Fleury was brought ashore by volunteer first responders, but his brother, Wayne, was never located until a few hours later inside the vehicle by a diver from Colchester Technical Rescue, police said.
John Fleury was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The medical staff continued to work on him, but by early afternoon he was declared dead.
His older brother, Wayne Fleury, was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled out of the water, police said.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick of Grand Isle, who arrived at the scene while recovery efforts were underway, issued a statewide warning about thin ice and pressure cracks.
“We want people to stay off the ice,” Herrick told The Islander newspaper. “We are focusing on Lake Champlain, but need to take precautions in other water areas of the state.”
The commissioner repeated that concern on Sunday when talking with The Islander. He said above freezing temperatures over the next several days are going to make the ice even less safe.
Herrick said the double drowning on Saturday — just two days after single drowning by another fisherman in nearby Grand Isle — sends a clear message to anglers and other sports enthusiasts that use the lake.
Earlier on Saturday upon urging by the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department, organizers of the 43rd annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby called off their large event because of the unpredictable ice. The two brothers reportedly were not registered for the two-day derby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.