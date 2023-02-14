Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
February is the month of love, and there is a lot to love about what’s happening in downtown Rutland.
Around the district, you’ll see colorful hearts on display in participating small businesses. Second-grade students from Northeast and Northwest Primary Schools took this decorating opportunity to proudly announce what’s loved in Rutland. Students gushed about some of their favorite events and stops like Friday Night Live, Winterfest, Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum and Chaffee Art Center. Many students appreciated essential workers like veterinarians, doctors, police officers and other first responders. Meanwhile, many hearts displayed messages of adoration for local bakeries, bookstores, jewelry shops and more. As far as Rutland itself, students expressed their deep gratitude and admiration for their home. From caring neighbors to the natural beauty of Rutland County, our hearts soared seeing so much worth celebrating right here in our backyard.
Recently, there have been some concerns about downtown trash cans. Casella has increased trash pickups from every Friday to every Tuesday and Friday. We are hoping that the increase helps address these concerns, but all parties are ready to take additional steps if needed.
Around the Downtown Rutland Partnership, you may have noticed a new face in the office. Sydney White, a Castleton University senior, has been operating as a social media intern. This spring semester, Sydney will help the office create a more robust social media presence and creative strategy. With her excitement for all things downtown and background in graphic design, we are thrilled to have Sydney on board.
The DRP would also like to take a moment to observe Black History Month. Rutland City was the first city in Vermont to sign a Declaration of Inclusion into effect in April 2021. While the declaration is meant to indicate that Vermont is home to welcoming communities, it also acknowledges that as a predominantly white society, we are not fully aware of all systemic racism that still exists today.
In downtown Rutland and beyond, we encourage you to not only celebrate Black strength and resiliency this month but to remember that there’s still much more work to be done. We can engage in politics to build a more fair and just society. We can support Black-owned businesses to help close the racial wealth gap, and we can stand up for our friends in the face of injustice. We can listen and we can act, because we know that a vibrant community is a diverse and equitable one.
Right around the corner, folks in downtown and beyond can look forward to some fun events. Winterfest kicks off Feb. 17 and wraps up Feb. 25 — the night of the Real Rutland Feud! Over the course of the week, people will have the chance to participate in a range of events from sledding down Center Street to ice skating with Big Foot.
The Shiver Me Shamrocks 5K, another highly anticipated event, will take over downtown streets on March 11. Racers may run or walk, but all participants are encouraged to wear their wackiest St. Patrick’s Day garb.
Also coming up, downtown constituents and more will be hitting voting booths next month. This March, the 1% local option sales tax will appear on the ballot for Rutland City residents.
The Vermont local option tax is an opportunity for municipalities to generate additional revenue. As only a fraction of Rutland City shoppers are Rutland City residents, it will help the city capture revenue from visitors who shop within it.
The local option tax is not a new initiative, and across the state it has gained a substantial amount of acceptance. Seventeen Vermont cities and towns have already enacted a local option tax. Those opposed to a local option tax proposal may fear visitors shopping elsewhere to avoid the tax. Yet, as other municipalities have applied the 1% increase, a major shift in spending habits and behavior hasn’t been seen. For Rutland City, other competing commercial and tourism destinations already apply the tax. Rutland Town, Brandon, Manchester, Middlebury and Burlington are some of those destinations. Many people are used to paying the 1% local option tax and may not have even noticed.
Cities and towns often struggle to find funding for capital improvement projects in tight budgets or without borrowing money. When funds are borrowed, the cost of borrowing money is spread out over many years and paid for by current and future taxpayers. Funds generated from the local option tax will help Rutland City fund these essential projects while helping to keep property taxes down.
In our role as downtown advocates and managers, we know the importance of disseminating information. In this column, we may celebrate little things like window decorations. We may take the time to inform folks about community events or provide more context to potential city tax adoptions. At the end of the day, it’s all a part of keeping our wonderful downtown community informed about downtown Rutland happenings.
Tiffany Saltis is executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
